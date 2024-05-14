Don’t return Nigeria to regional structure, Prof. Dike warns

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The one time Attorney General and Commissioner of justice, Prof Francis C Dike says that for true Federalism to be practiced in Nigeria successfully, the old regional structure should not be revisited

Professor Dike, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) advised Nigerians canvassing for the restoration of the old regional structure in place of the existing 36 states of the federation to tread with caution.

According to him, ” restoration of the disbanded regional structure is not possible because it will be a pipe dream.”

He questioned, ” how can you fuse the South South geo-political zone with the old Eastern region or the middle belt with the old Northern region dominated by a particular ethnic group? ”

Prof Dike believed that the only option close to what operated before 1966 and which is more preferable is the existing six (6) geo-political zones

He said, ” whether you call them regions or confederates to my mind should be the best for us and it gives everyone freedom.”

Prof Dike, a Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), bared his mind while charting with newsmen in Owerri Imo state capital

He contended that the 5 states of the South East which originated from the old East Central State (ECS) should remain as a confederating state pointing out that, ” we should think outside the box of the three (3) tier system of government.”

The legal luminary said, “why not make in some areas, East central state, or confederal states as a supervising body or a nation over the 5 states,”

By this, he continued, ” the ECS will now have its court of Appeal and a Supreme Court of ECS. Then each of the five (5) states will have their own High Courts and Courts of Appeal. Then in Abuja, (federal capital). You can only have Abuja like the Washington DC of America and the Nigerian Supreme Court which has judges drawn prorata from the six (6) geo-political zones that Supreme Court of Nigeria should only consider cases of constitutional matters, election and fiscal conflicts between states and states of the nation as of right for the citizens.”

He described the much touted federal system in the country as a sham and a mirage saying “there is nothing like federalism in the country and there is no President in the world that is as powerful as president – Bola Tinubu, not even President Putin.

On the rampant cases of defection of elected politicians from their original political parties to other political parties after victory at the polls, the he said: this is the scenario playing out in Rivers state and I congratulate the judge who issued the injunction against the defecting law makers because it is not what the majority decided. The law frowns at this but unfortunately the perverted judges twisted the law upside down in favour of disenfranchzing the electorate. The injunction is correct in law and in morality.

It is incredibly stupid to allow 27 people to disenfranchize over 1 million people who voted them by turning round to do the opposite.

Reacting on the nation’s dwindling economy, the politician said “we have experts among us to manage our economy but regrettably, the system by which appointments are made is so flawed.

Under former President J.F Kennedy of the USA, he sought a certain Professor to join his administration but the Professor declined the offer saying, “I am an Ivy league Professor” and Kennedy replied, ” I am Ivy president and that sealed the deal.

Governors and Presidents are hamstrung and their capacity to choose political appointees is so limited and worse still is that of Presidents appointing ministers recommended by governors, he explained

Prof Dike, said further, ” so you have ministers coming from their states and having their underpinnings in their states so they are not there because Tinubu knows them unlike JF Kennedy and Bill Clinton who all knew their ministers before engaging them in government.”