Don’t relent in investing in your children, Tafida urges parents

Emmanuel Awari,Jalingo

Parents have been urged not to relent in investing in their children or wards.

The Guest Speaker at the Jetters Montessori Schools Jalingo, Godfrey Tafida stated this while delivering his lecture to mark the 17th Graduation, Speech and Price Giving Day of the school.

“If Education is expensive, try ignorance.

I salute the courage of parents and the management in Jesus name.

“It is important to invest in our children in schools that can stand globally.

“Parents should also not make choice of course for their children, but allow them to make choice by themselves but support them with their choice of course. Don’t force your desires or aspirations to your children.

“Encourage the students to speak positive to themselves and others”, adding that their is power in the tongue.

Continuing he said “You must show resilience and have the passion to pursue it to the end. It is not easy, only when you pass through hardship before you can enjoy.

“Do not allow shining things to distract your attention now, do what is hard so that it will be easy later”.

He urged the management of the school to always create enabling environment for Teachers, workers and students and pupils to compete with others in the global arena.

“This is the starting point, you have to do more to brace up”, he added.

To the Students, he urged them to pay attention to their studies.

“Your parents are making sacrifices to fulfill their responsibilities to you, so support them by putting more efforts on your studies. Prepare for the next challenge ahead of you”.

He charged them to be very attentive while making their choice of courses.

“Know what you want and who you are while making choice of your course.

“Students find it difficult to pass their examinations not because they are not brilliant, but, because they don’t pay attention. Students go for courses that they cannot pay attention to”.

In his remarks, the director of the school, Nehemiah John, said that it started in a small way, but today it has two campuses.

He gave the number of graduating students to include, Nursery 3 – Primary 1(40), Primary 6 – JS1(22), JS 3 – SS1(42) and SS 3,15 totaling 129 Students.

He informed parents that the aim of Speech and Price Giving Day is to celebrate with their children.

“We invited you so that we can celebrate with them and allow our dignitaries to shake hands with them as a sign of appreciating their efforts and performance”, he stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Christian Association in Nigeria CAN, Rev. Isiah Magaji Jirapiye who Chaired the occasion, represented by Pastor Apostle Elijah Jegede, expressed excitement with the performance of the students and coordination of the school.

“Those children need support and encouragement. It is a good thing for them to see their parents on the occasion today. They will become great people in life, for amongst them, we will have president, governors, senators amongst other positions”, he said.