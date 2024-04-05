Don’t polarize our Party, Ondo APC urges political gladiators 

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has warned political supporters of aspirants against divisive utterances and actions ahead of the party primary this month.

The State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described as unnecessary the idea of some people constituting themselves into “the aborigines of APC” of the State chapter.

The party in a statement by its Spokesman, Àlex Kalejaiye, contended that the unity of the party was erected on the pillars of equal opportunities, irrespective of whatever considerations.

It said the chapter would not condone acts aimed at making some members inferior to others, on account of when they joined the party.

Adetimehin assured that the chapter was for all, and would continue to encourage equal opportunities for all the members, while new members should entertain no fears in this regard.

The party urged aspirants to be wary of desperate supporters, who fan embers of disunity for personal gains, saying: ‘”this is not healthy for the vibrant chapter of our dream”.

Adetimehin appealed to political gladiators to exhibit regards for the party’s governorship aspirants, and other stakeholders to avoid unnecessary friction in the political space.

The party noted that Ondo State is known for organization and enviable political history that should be demonstrated at critical moments.

“We owe it a duty to showcase the rare ability to go into any contest without rancor”, the party said.

