Don’t patronize fraudsters, Lagos Safety Commission Warns Residents

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Safety Commission has warned the public not to pay any money into individual accounts other than designated government accounts.

The Director General of the Commission, Lanre Mojola, gave the warning in a statement issued by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Adewunmi Okoh, on Wednesday.

Mojola explained that the warning became imperative in view of reported cases of unscrupulous individuals parading themselves as officials of the Commission and extorting unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him, the state government does not operate individual accounts and that anyone asking to pay money into such accounts should know that the agents or officials do not represent the Commission.

The Director General lamented the activities of unscrupulous members of the public carrying out unlawful activities on behalf of Safety Commission and extorting members of the public.

Mojola also said the Commission had put in place stringent measures to curb activities of some compromised consultants, saying that the Commission would institute legal actions against impersonators and terminate consultancy of any consultants found wanting.

He mentioned that a particular impersonator was put behind bars recently for a number of years.

Mojola added that all consultants have authorized identification cards and must always be warned whenever they were carrying out an audit or inspection.

The Director-General called on members of the public to report promptly to the government activities of unscrupulous officials, consultants and those impersonating its officials through its hotline 07000SAFETY and 08181002233.

”Commission is responsible for the issuance and withdrawal of overall safety compliance certificates, conducting and reviewing risk assessment reports, conducting investigations on safety issues and making recommendations where necessary and coordinating all government matters relating to the safety of lives and properties in the state.

”Others are the formulation of policies, providing advisory and being the regulatory body on safety-related issues; coordinating and monitoring the activities of relevant organizations involved in safety services in the State; appointing consultants when required to enable the commission to carry out its functions under the provision of the law and foster and maintain effective interaction, networking, and collaboration on safety issues with relevant government agencies”, said Mojola.