Don’t marginalize us, Akoko residents reject four new LCDAs, seek additional I2

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Residents of the four Local Government Areas in Akoko Division of Ondo state have rejected the four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) approved for them by the state government.

Through a frontline pressure group, Akoko Consultative Forum (ACF), Akoko indigenes said the composition of the LCDAs was full of injustice.

They consequently called for amendments to the proposed creation of the development areas especially now that it has not been gazetted.

The Chairman of a pressure group, Akoko Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Rogbitan Ibukun, who spoke with reporters in Akure, the state capital noted that the four Akoko Local Government Areas with a population of over 700,000 having only nine LCDAs as against Owo with eight LCDAs with a population of just 300,000.

He maintained that this is lopsided and would not be accepted..

According to Rogbitan, the political scheming characterized the signing of the document meant for the creation of the LCDAs was allegedly spearheaded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Ade Adetimehin

He disclosed that Adetimehin invited all councillors in the state to sign the documents in which only councillors from Akoko Southwest refused to sign, while those from the three other council areas allegedly submitted to pressure under duress and signed the documents.

The Octogenarian ACF President stressed that the entire Akoko land, the largest tribe in the state should be given 16 LCDAs instead of the present four.

The ACF Secretary, Benson Dada, expressed optimism that Ondo State Government would address what the group called injustice.

The youths wing of the group, also revealed that several memoranda have been sent to the State Assembly for proper attention, saying all efforts to act accordingly by the authority in charge have continually proved abortive.

It would be recalled that some sections of the state have reacted to controversies surrounding the creation of the LCDAs amid allegations of imposition and inequality in allocation of development areas to local council.

For a better society