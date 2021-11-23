Don’t embark on another strike, Anglican Archbishop tells ASUU……Urges FG to honour agreement with Union

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Archbishop and Bishop of Lagos, Anglican Communion, The Most Revd Dr. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, has appealed to the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Nigeria not to embark on another strike.

The Bishop made the plea just he also urged the Federal Government to honour the agreement entered into with ASUU for the betterment of the nation.

According to Dr. Olumakaiye in a statement, the recent threat by the members of ASUU to embark on a strike leaves a very bitter taste in the mouth, adding: “One is particularly worried as a parent by the great danger that the incessant closure of our higher institutions portends for the whole nation”.

He further said: “One can only earnestly plead with ASUU to please not give effect to their threat. No nation can have any sort of development especially in the daily evolving area of technology without qualitative education which can never be got from frequent interruption to learning. The need to sit up as a nation is more urgent now than it has ever been if we don’t want to be left behind by other smaller nations who had hitherto looked up to us”.

Olumakaiye pointed out that the frequent interruption to the academic calendar has led to a situation where many graduates cannot effectively defend their course of study and consequently not employable.

“It has been discovered part a major reason for the increasing rate of employment in our nation is because University graduates that are turned out in their hundreds of thousands annually lack the basic skills to contribute to the growth of industry and hence are not employable. The increasing rate of crime among the youths can be traceable to the frequent closure of schools as a major factor.

“Internet crimes have reached an alarming proportion because an idle mind is said to be the devil’s workshop. As justifiable as the reasons adduced by ASUU for this threatened strike are, I appeal to their parental soft spot to please have mercy, consideration and compassion on the coming generation and reconsider.

“When four years courses are not concluded after six years as a result of incessant closure of schools, it is easy for the students to become frustrated and unprogressive. I plead with members of ASUU who are very important to us as a nation if any meaningful development is to take place, to please consider the plight of the students and sheath their swords. We cannot afford another ASUU strike as a nation”, he said.

The Archbishop also appealed to the government “to demonstrate responsibility and statesmanship by honouring agreement entered into with ASUU”, stating that:.” When one considers the emoluments of members of ASUU compared to that of political office holders one cannot but agree that ASUU’s demands are reasonable”.

“The government should please think about parents who not only pay their taxes but also struggle to send their children to school with high expectations and not dim these expectations by refusing to honour their own agreement and allowing ASUU to go on strike.

“It is an established fact that the fastest and easiest way to destroy a nation is to ensure that the education sector is destroyed. Knowledge is power. The Holy Bible affirms that people who lack knowledge are likely to perish.

“The government should, please, note that inadequate attention to the education sector is to sit on a keg of gunpowder. God forbid that we continue to retrogress rather than progress as a nation. I earnestly appeal to ASUU and the government to please ensure that another strike does not take place”, Dr. Olumakaiye pleaded.

