Don’t be silent on Deborah’s killing, we need justice -Pastor Schugger

The founder of Grace Revolution International Ministry, Lagos has beckoned of the president Buhari led administration to shun favouritism and handle the killing of Deborah Samuel accordingly.

Speaking today at the Headquarters of his ministry in Lagos, he cleric decried the sudden silence that has halted the process of justice for the slain Christian, he said “the sudden silence on the issue is worrisome, this government must ensure that those who perpetuated this act of dastardly pay for it”. Sharia law is not barbaric, we are actually practicing democracy, not Sharia law, so the constitutional law of the federal Republic of Nigeria must be supreme.

It be recalled that Deborah Samuel was burnt to death in Sokoto state with an accusation that she committed blasphemy. The entire world have reacted and criticised her killing, calling for justice for the callous act, Sheik Gumi and some other respected Islamic scholars also condemned the act.

