“Don’t allow name change to make you miss heaven”, Federal Commissioner tells United Evangelical Church faithful.

The federal Commissioner, Federal

Character commission, Abuja, Obonganwan Dorah Ebong has once again spoken on the crisis that has rocked Qua Iboe Church over agitation of name change by some members to United Evangelical Church.

Obonganwan Ebong who spoke at the grand finale of the 135th National annual conference of United Evangelical Church in Uyo, described as unnecessary the time wasted by members on both divides over name change which has lasted for eighteen odd years without a solution in sight.

“After all there are so many churches that go with two or more names, eg Living Faith Church (aka Winners Chapel). As I had earlier suggested, there will be no harm if the two names are maintained. It could be called United Evangelical Church (Qua Iboe Church) or vice versa. UEC is a prayerful church, the work I am doing I didn’t lobby for it. God gave it to me through this church.”

She therefore reminded those members on both sides who are still stocked to their guns over the name change that what is more important is to make heaven, not the name of denomination one attends.

However, she was optimistic that from the feelers and body language emanating from the135th national annual conference that has just been rounded off, solution is in sight.

The pharmacist turned politician who is popularly called “Madam Topcare”, called on Christians to get involved in politics to clean it up, rather than stay aloof and continue to complain that politics is a dirty game, adding it is politicians that make politics dirty.

Saluting the entire delegates for their massive attendance, the federal Commissioner wished in next year’s event the church should embrace ICT and ensure that the event is beamed live on media platforms as distance is not a barrier in spiritual matters.

Reacting to the aforementioned issue of name change, the chairman of conference, Dr. Ebukiba regretted the continued lingering of the matter blaming it on the sudden demise of the general secretary, Late Rev. Udo Alex Chigbu in June which prevented us from attending the final reconciliation meeting brokered by His Excellency Mr Udom Emmanuel.

The chairman of the conference who ordained Pastors to Ministers, tasked units heads of where the ordainees would be posted to give them enough time to acclimatize.

On his part, the host of Uyo Area conference, Rev. Dr. Usen Umoh called for cooperation with the conference chairman for the church to move to desired level, even as he thanked him for the transformations the church has witnessed under his watch.

Highpoints of the event included cutting of anniversary cake and holy communion, among others.