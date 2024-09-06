Dominican University, NSILT explore knowledge exchange partnership, capacity building

As part of efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships for academic growth, the management of Dominican University and the Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT) are exploring a partnership to enhance capacity building and encourage knowledge sharing.

This was disclosed when the Vice Chancellor of Dominican University, Ibadan, Prof.Jacinta Opara paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the NISLT alongside her team.

Delivering her remarks, Prof.Jacinta Opara noted that the University decided to pay a courtesy call on the Institute taking cognizance of the Institute’s proximity to the university not just in location but also in shared goals.

The VC highlighted that the University seeks to partner with the Institute on knowledge and facility exchange programmes.

Opara opined that the exhange programme which will include both academic staff and students will foster teaching and bolster research.

The VC further added that leveraging the Institute’s knowledge base, it can provide technical guidance to co-author grant proposals that can enhance the possibility of securing grants.

Amongst other things, the University also sought collaboration with the institute for the development of its microbiology programme, public education and enlightenment.

Responding, the Registrar/CEO of the Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT), Yemi Hezekiah Gbadegesin welcomed the discussion of an exchange programme while emphasizing that knowledge sharing is a continuous exercise required for development.

“We are excited about your visit and we look forward to collaborating with you.” He remarked.

Gbadegesin also seized the opportunity to invite the University to be a knowledge facilitator at its upcoming Artificial Intelligence training while commending the University for its huge investment in ICT.

Dominican University, Ibadan is a private university located in Ibadan providing high quality education in the humanities, management, science and technology. Dominican University is unflinching in her commitment to form a new generation of leaders at the service of Nigeria and the global community, leaders who will use the multiple competence acquired in this University to work for their own good by serving the common good.