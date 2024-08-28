Doctors’ strike: Consultants, nurses take charge at LASUTH as patients groan

IBRAHIM QUADRI and Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The seven-day industrial action declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has partially paralyzed medical activities at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The ongoing doctors strike was to clamour for the release of their kidnapped colleague, Dr Ganiyat Popoola, who has been in captivity for over eight months.

NARD President, Dr Dele Abdullahi had ordered a nationwide strike in a statement, stating that the strike would begin Monday, August 26, 2024, at 12 am.

Abdullahi disclosed that the decision was made during the virtual Emergency National Executive Council meeting held on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Dr Ganiyat Popoola, a registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, was abducted nearly eight months ago, along with her husband and nephew.

While her husband was released in March, Popoola and her nephew remain in captivity.

Findings by Champion correspondent showed that some general hospitals carried out normal business of the day on Tuesday 26, while LASUTH recorded skeletal activities.

A staff of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASU) who did not want his name in print told our correspondent that though the residents were on strike, consultants and house officers were on ground to attend to emergencies.

“Let me tell you how things are done when we have a case like this. Surgical emergency unit is available, we have consultants as well as house officers who attend to patients.

“But I must let you also know that some patients were asked to go back home because of the strike by the resident doctors.

“Those who have critical conditions and serious case would be attended to except for patients on medical check ups and routine services.”

However, another staff at LASUTH declined to give information on the impacts of the strike on patients.

She simply said, “Generally, we know doctors are on strike but for me to tell the impact, you would have to call the GMD.”

However, it was gathered that other general hospitals in Lagos such as at Ile-Epo, Ifako-Ijaiye, medical activities were going on unhindered.

Speaking to our correspondent, a staff of Ile-Epo general hospital who simply identified herself as Mrs Ayoola said, “Activities are going on smoothly here. Our doctors are attending to patients.”

.Full medical services in Ebonyi govt hospitals as doctors shun strike

However, In Ebonyi the situation is calm as Doctors and nurses were seen carrying out their statutory duties of attending to patients.

The doctor interviewed in Agba general hospital, Ishielu local government area dismissed the issue of strike and said they are not aware of any strike, adding that there have not been any circular to that effect.

They even queried the rationale behind the strike, arguing that a lot of strikes have been embarked on but non of them yielded a positive result.

They called on government at all levels to look into the demand of the Resident Doctors for improved health care services.

.Brain drain reduces National Hospital’s staff to 2,500 -CMD

Meanwhile, the National Hospital in Abuja says the brain drain plaguing the health sector has reduced its workforce from 3,000 to 2,500.

This is in spite its 25 years of medical breakthroughs and significant staff expansion.

Prof. Muhammad Raji, Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, discussed these challenges in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Raji highlighted the hospital’s achievements and its ongoing impact amid these staffing challenges.

Reflecting on the hospital’s remarkable growth over its 25-year history, the CMD said it began operations with a small number of members of staff, offering limited services primarily for women and children.

“Today, we provide comprehensive treatment for all genders and ages.

“Our services have grown significantly over the years, and so has our workforce,” he said.

He mentioned that the hospital now had no fewer than 2,500 workforce, pointing out that “If it was not for the brain drain affecting our workforce, we will be talking about 3,000 today,” he added.

He also underscored the hospital’s pioneering achievements, including being the first in Africa to have an Alinach Machine and leading in Nigeria for Invitro Fertilisation (IVF).

“Notable milestones include separating conjoined twins, performing the first open brain surgery with the patient fully awake, and pioneering treatments for chronic arthritis and brain surgeries.

“The hospital also celebrated the birth of sextuplets, all of whom survived,” he said.

He recalled that years ago, many Nigerians left for the Middle East for better opportunities, a trend that had recently resurfaced.

“The migration of healthcare professionals from Nigeria to other countries has reached alarming levels, posing challenges for maintaining adequate staffing in Nigerian hospitals.

“It’s not easy to get as many healthcare workers as we need, especially with the increasing number of professionals migrating abroad,” he noted.

However, he said he was hopeful about reversing the trend through innovative collaborations with the Nigerian diaspora.

“The hospital has established partnerships allowing Nigerian medical professionals working abroad to return on a rotational basis.

“These professionals spend two weeks here and then return at their convenience, benefiting both them and our healthcare system,” he explained.

He urged the government and private sector to create a conducive working environment to encourage more healthcare workers to stay or return to Nigeria.

He expressed optimism about re-engaging Nigerian medical professionals abroad through these collaborations, which helped improve the overall quality of healthcare services.

NAN reports that the National Hospital will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a week of activities from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8.

The main event on Sept. 4 will feature lectures, a gala, and an award night.

The event will focus on the importance of partnerships in tackling challenges such as brain drain and medical tourism, aiming to attract both Nigerians and non-Nigerians to the hospital