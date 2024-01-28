Doctors Bemoan Increasing Insanity Among Colleagues In Nigeria.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Doctors under the auspices of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), have expressed grave concern over the increasing number of mental sicknesses of physicians across Nigeria.

Presenting a communique’ at the end of the National Executive Council Meeting in Uyo on Sunday, the president of the association, Prof. Mohammad A. Mohammad attributed the increasing insanity among their colleagues to the stress of the heavy work load caused by brain drain.

According to him, as the number of doctors going for greener pastures abroad keeps increasing so is the workload increasing for those who are patriotic enough to stay behind.

Even though the National President didn’t give the statistics of doctors so far getting mad and the repercussion of the malaise on the patients health and the society, however, the mere inclusion of the subject matter as a sub theme for discussion during the opening ceremony of the meeting was indicative of the fact that the association views the matter with severity.

Flanked by his entire executive council members, Prof. Mohammad who described mental health as a spectrum opined that if welfare of the doctors are adequately taken care of and conditions of service made favourable, the brain drain syndrome which is commonly known as “Japa” could be minimized if not completely eradicated among doctors.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the presentation of the communique’, the president also expressed concern over the outrageous amount of money being siphoned out of the country annually in the name of medical tourism by the well to do Nigerians, adding that the association had already started to engage on advocacy visits to those that matter with the hope to bringing an end to the menace.

On the impending strike, he announced extension of the ultimatum to the federal government by six weeks believing that this time around hopefully, there will be a light at the end of the tunnel failing which they have no option but to proceed on indefinite strike action, even as he debunked insinuation that the Nigerian Medical Association was not in support of the decision by the apex Medical Association on the strike issue.

Earlier the national president of Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Uche R. Ojinmah corroborated the MDCAN president by attributing the increase in mental health problem, among the doctors to frustration bordering on work overload and poor renumeration from government.

“As the number of doctors continue to dwindle due to the brain drain syndrome, the little left are subjected to heavy work load which can cause wear and tear on them.

“Also the increase in population and management of infectious diseases such as Lassa fever to chronic diseases like diabetes, coupled with global warming combined to frustrate Nigerian doctors the more to mental insanity,” he opined.

However, he lauded the government for the steps taken so far and advised that more medical universities be built as conventional universities can’t produce enough doctors to fill in the gap.