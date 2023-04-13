DMO re-opens 4 FGN bonds valued at N360bn for subscription

.As IMF forecasts Nigeria’s economic growth at 3.2% in 2023

The Debt Management Office (DMO), has listed four Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds valued at N360 billion for subscription at N1, 000 per unit.

The first offer is a February 2028 FGN Bond valued at N90 billion, at interest rate of 13.98 per cent per annum (10-year re-opening).

The second offer is an April 2032 FGN Bond, valued at N90 billion, with an interest rate of 12.50 per cent per annum (10-year re-opening).

There is also the Jan 2042 FGN Bond valued at N90 billion, with an interest rate of 13.00 per cent per annum (20-yearre-opening).

The fourth offer is the March 2042 FGN Bond, also valued at N90 billion, at an interest rate of 12.98 per cent per annum.

Auction date is April 17, and settlement date is April 19.

“For re-openings of previously issued bonds, successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned plus any accrued interest on the instrument.

“Interest is payable semi-annually, while bullet payment is made on maturity,” the DMO said.

It said that FGN Bonds were backed by the full faith and credit of Nigeria.

“They qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

“They qualify as government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) for tax exemption for pension funds among other investors,” it said.

According to DMO, the bonds are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited and FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited.

“All FGN Bonds qualify as liquid asset for liquidity ratio calculation for banks,” it said.

However,In order to keep inflation under control, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been advised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to maintain its current monetary policy rates.

This was stated by the IMF during the ongoing IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, in its recently published World Economic Outlook report titled “A Rocky Recovery.”

According to the report, the IMF kept Nigeria’s growth at 3.2 percent for 2023 but predicts it will drop to 3 percent in 2024 when the new administration is fully operational.Speaking on Nigeria, IMF Division Chief, Research Department, Daniel Leigh said: “For Nigeria, our forecast is one of the most stable ones for this year. We have a slight increase, we have 3.3% in 2022 that’s an upward revision, and for 2023 about the same 3.2% and 3% in 2024.

Therefore, this economy also has very high inflation, which is why we predict that in 2023, it will be around 20%.

Regarding the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to combat inflation, the IMF advised the CBN to keep raising interest rates as Nigeria’s inflation rate is still among the highest in history, reaching 21.91% in February 2023, despite the increase in the CBN’s Monetary Policy interest rate from 16.5% to 18% in March 2023.

The IMF thinks that further raising the interest rate will aid in reducing inflation.

One of our main recommendations, according to Leigh, is to tighten monetary policy in order to bring inflation down to more target levels.