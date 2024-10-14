Divorce is possible because we want things easy way, says Fr. Urien

By Patrick Wemambu

Why do couples divorce? Is the Bible supportive of divorce?

Those were questions Rev. Fr. (Dr.) James Urien – Chaplain, St. Paul’s Chaplaincy, Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, Delta State – addressed in his homily Sunday while celebrating Mass in his parish.

Chronicling divorce as a broken marriage signalling the mark of a wounded world, the clergy man regretted that fidelity to the marriage covenant constitutes a critical challenge in the contemporary life of today.

Said he; “Marriage is no longer seen as sacred or life-long commitment. Marriages break down because of irreconcilable differences, couples not emotionally mature, weaknesses, vulnerabilities, pride, arrogance, selfishness, lack of improvement in the relationship, etc. Divorce is possible because we always want things the easy way.”

Speaking on if the Bible supports divorce, Fr. Urien maintained that though the Book of Deuteronomy (24:1-4) permits separation but God forbids it. Divorce is not part of God’s plan for marriage, he insisted – advising that when difficulties in the marriage are tending towards break-up, couples must embrace compassion and forgiveness. They are to additionally learn how to be humble, to suffer and sacrifice for the ones they love unconditionally.

Addressing what he termed a little stupidity and reasoning in marriage, the chaplain remarked; “Once, a man asked his wife, ‘How can you be so stupid and so beautiful at the same time?’ The wife replied, ‘God made me beautiful so you will be attracted to me; God made me stupid so that I will be attracted to you.'”

Citing Canon Law 1055, #1, the man of God affirmed that Catholic marriage is a covenant by which a man and a woman establish between themselves a partnership of their whole life. This includes the procreation and upbringing of children, he added – noting that the essential property of marriage is unity and indissolubility.

Commenting on what women do not like in men, Fr. Urien listed men who give importance to a woman’s body than her mind, chauvinists and those easily distracted by other women. Men who see women as commodities/properties without being sensitive to female emotions are also despised.

On the flip side, most men are said to dislike dirty, lazy and disrespectful women.

Other negative traits men are said to hate in women include ungodliness, troublesomeness and materialistic tendencies.

As regards what young men seeking marriage should avoid, Fr. Urien charged; “Being jobless! Investing in a woman you can never keep. Losing your destiny spiritually in sexual recklessness. Sex is like a trade. You give and you take something back. Not to mention health challenges. Forcing a woman to love you, let her choose you. Do not mistreat someone else’s daughter since you will be a father too someday.”

Highlighting what he described as the ‘Cs’ of any marriage relationship, the homilist identified Christ (Church), Communication, Commitment, Compassion and Companionship. Others are Conflict resolution/Correction, Courtesy (Respect), Contributions (roles), Conjugal love/ Consummation, Celebrations, Children and Career.