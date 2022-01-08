Divergent views over Akeredolu’s directives to Vice Principals to return to classrooms

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Reactions have continued to trail the recent directives by Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ordering Vice Principals and Assistant Headteachers of Schools in the state to go back to classrooms as an interim measure to reduce acute of teachers in public schools.

Stakeholders in Ondo state particularly from Akoko axis of the state who spoke with Daily Champion expressed divergent opinions on the educational policy statement of the Governor.

A retired Principal, Alhaji Jimoh Ayegboka, condemned the statement in strong terms, saying if care is not taken educational system might collapse in Ondo state.

The renowned educationist said the Vice Principals in schools had roles to play different from teaching to make school administration thrive.

According to him, many of these Vice Principals and Assistant Headteachers had been teaching for over two or three decades saying going back to classrooms to handle chalk might demoralize them.

In the same vein, a former Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Akoko Northwest local government, Pastor Gabriel Oloye, said the pronouncements came as an embarrassment to him.

Oloye noted that when many people were expecting massive recruitment of young and energetic teachers considering the rate at which older ones are retiring, he pointed out that the health and education sectors are dealing with lives.

He added that government must not allow the two sectors experience a shortage of manpower.

A parent from Erusu-Akoko, Mr. Edward Oladeinde, said parents had made a lot of sacrifices to bail out schools from the shortage of teachers by paying for ad-hoc teachers on critical subjects.

He urged the government to rethink this problem and give priority to the recruitment of younger teachers that will replace the retired ones.

For a better society