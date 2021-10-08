Disregard statement on Sen. Adeleke’s private jet promise to Ooni –Media Director

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

The Directorate of Media and Public Affairs of the Ooni of Ife’s Palace in Osun State has urged the general public to disregard a viral report credited to Comrade Moses Olafare, the spokesman to the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, purportedly stating that a gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, during a courtesy visit on Wednesday promised to procure an aircraft for the first-class monarch if he is elected.

A statement personally signed by the Director, Media & Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Comrade Olafare, on Friday categorically said the palace never issued any press statement on private jet promise to the Oluaye, Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

According to Comrade Olafare, Senator Ademola Adeleke’s speech was twisted with hidden intentions to dragging the revered stool of the Ooni in the mud.

The statement, entitled: “Private Jet Promise: Ooni’s Palace Never Issued Press Statement”, read in part: “To set the record straight, no such report was issued from the palace despite the fact that the politician’s speech was twisted by some writers with hidden intentions including to drag the respected stool of the Ooni in mud.

“While further clarifications could be sought from videos that emanated from the visit, the Ooni’s singular request was for a credible election devoid of crisis for the betterment of all, which the PDP chieftain agreed to.

“Going further, it is a statement of fact that, in the usual character of all political office aspirants and party’s candidates without exception, the visiting Senator Adeleke made several promises including the reconstruction of roads in Ile-Ife and completion of the Osun State Airport project at Ido-Osun among others. Sadly, these developmental bullet points were mischievously ignored in the viral news reports.

“On the controversial “Private Jet”, it is a common knowledge that the Adeleke family has a fleet of private aircraft which could have been the basis for the governorship hopeful to have lightly said, “Baba Private Jet tee ma gun Gan n be n’le. BABA, PRIVATE JETS YOU MAY NEED FOR YOUR TRIPS ARE READILY AVAILABLE”.

“While it is ridiculous to see such misinformation trend on supposed credible news platforms including national dailies, the palace of the Ooni wishes to caution the general public from erroneously believing the false report as it is a lie from the pit of hell.

“Adeleke’s visit was not the first and would never be the last political visit to the Ooni and other traditional rulers in the state as we are already approaching the election year in the State of Osun while other aspirants including the incumbent Governor are still coming to make their promises as usual. Why the hullabaloo?”

