Disregard report on blackout in Lagos – Ikeja Electric

Ikeja Electric has urged customers to disregard reports linking the company with blackout in Lagos, which was published in sections of the media over the weekend.

Reacting to the blunder, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue described the information as misleading and sensational, as the project was aimed at improving power supply in Igando and the company had already completed similar maintenance projects in Alimosho and many other communities across its network.

He explained that the company was embarking on replacement of obsolete panels at the Igando Injection Substation, which is aimed at improving power supply availability to that area. He also pointed out that the exercise will last for 10 days and that only Feeders under Igando, Obadore, Akesan and Egan will be impacted, and not Alimosho or Lagos as erroneously reported

He reiterated Ikeja Electric’s commitment to improving the quality and availability of power supply across its network through replacement of obsolete equipment and revamping of infrastructure.

“It is noteworthy to mention that improvement in power supply has been evident in other locations where planned replacement of panels by Ikeja Electric have already taken place. Moreso, the proactive move by the company to replace the equipment is aimed at avoiding sudden breakdown.

“At Ikeja Electric we are committed to improving services in a bid to deliver better customer experience. The successes recorded so far, especially in areas where the similar projects were implemented have been generating commendation from our customers,” he said.

Ofulue appealed for understanding of customers in Igando during the planned outage which will take place between Sept 6th and 15th, 2022, as they will enjoy improved power supply after implementation of the project.

