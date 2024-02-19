Disquiet in APC HQ as third candidate emerges from 2nd parallel Edo congress

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Another parallel APC congress has produced a third Candidate Hon. Anamero Sunday Dekeri, apart from Senator Monday Okpebholo and Hon. Dennis Idahosa who emerged winners and APC flag-bearers for the November 2024 Edo polls in two separate congresses held in Benin on Saturday.

The emergency of Hon. Anamero Sunday Dekeri, has put intense pressure on the National Headquarters of the party to review and cancel or call for a rerun of the election conducted by Governor Hope Uzodinma committee, which has drawn widespread condemnation from politicians, members of the media and civil society groups that observed the election.

On Monday, members of the party leadership stated that the HQ will await the submission of the report from the Governor Hope Uzodinma committee to know the next line of action.

Also, it was gathered that the Congress Appeals Committee headed by Barrister C. C Udenwa has not received any complaints yet from the aspirants on the outcome of the Uzodinma congress endorsed by the party.

A coalition of Civil Society groups has already called for outright cancellation of the APC Edo primary election claiming that it was sham and a national disgrace.

The agitating civil society groups are made up of local groups operating in Edo state and visiting observer groups that picked holes in the All Progressive Congress (APC), primary election held in Benin.

While calling for the immediate cancellation of the result, the group argued that the process of the election lacked transparency because it deviated from the party’s constitution and guidelines.

The groups asked the party National Leadership to save itself from the looming danger of litigation and consequences by ensuring that it’s constitution and guidelines are followed to the letter.

The group recalled that before the congress, many aspirants withdrew from participating in protest and went elsewhere to organize parallel congresses which produced Senator Monday Okpebholo Hon. Anamero Sunday’s Dekeri, as winners and APC flag-bearers for the November 2024 Edo polls.

In a statement issued by the CSO coalition and signed by Comrade Victor Kalu, Head, Grassroots Development and Peace Initiative and Edmond Osareti, representing Development Center For Rescue Mission, the group urged the party leadership to urgently address the flaws in the. Congress which produced Hon. Idahosa as winner.

The statement reads:“The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Edo State has encountered significant challenges, hindering a seamless selection process for aspiring candidates.

“This preliminary report as observed by the underlisted Seven reputable Civil Society Organizations committed to strengthening democratic values and credible leadership in Nigeria, sheds light on three major concerns observed during the primary: a lack of awareness among party members about the process, a dearth of stakeholders meetings to inform party members, and the absence of the party voters register for aspirants who had made payments.

“One critical issue that emerged during the APC primary in Edo State was the limited awareness among party members regarding the electoral process. Numerous party members expressed concern and ignorance about the primary’s procedures and guidelines.

“This knowledge gap resulted in a sense of disillusionment and frustration among the party faithful, who had expected a more inclusive and transparent election.

“Another significant concern was the lack of stakeholders meetings conducted by the APC in Edo State to fully brief its members about the primary election.

“Stakeholders meetings play a crucial role in disseminating important information, clarifying doubts, and building trust among party members.

“The absence of such meetings left many aspirants and supporters feeling neglected and uninformed about crucial aspects of the primary process.

“Aspirants who had paid for access to the party voters register, as part of their preparations for the primary, faced unexpected hurdle.

“This setback impeded their ability to effectively engage with and mobilize potential voters within the party. The absence of the required voters register not only hindered the aspirants’ campaign strategies but also raised questions about the transparency and efficiency of the registration system within the party.

“The APC primary election in Edo State faced significant challenges, prominently including a lack of member awareness, insufficient stakeholders meetings to provide guidance, and the unavailability of the party voters register for the aspirants.

“These issues undermine the transparency, credibility, and inclusivity of the primary process, potentially leading to a diminished trust among party members.

“Addressing these challenges is crucial to ensuring a fair and democratic primary election, thereby strengthening the party and promoting a genuine sense of participation among its members,” the statement concluded.

Recall that 12 aspirants namely: Prince Clem Agba, Senator Monday Okpebholo, HE. Lucky Imasuen, Hon. Anamero Sunday Dekeri, Pastor Osagie Andrew Ize-Iyamu, Engr. Gideon Ikhine, Col. David Imuse (Rtd.), Gen. Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere (Rtd.), Prof. (Sen.) Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Hon Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe were cleared to contest the controversial APC congress election.