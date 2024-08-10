Dismissed Army personnel , friend, kills rider in Mauduguri, runs away with his tricycle

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

A dismissed soldier and his friend have killed a Keke NAPEP rider, James Luka of Polo area of Mauduguri, the Borno state capital and buried him in a shallow grave in Kasuwan Fara ( Grasshopper Market) area of the state.

The dismissed soldiers and his friend were said to have chartered the Keke NAPEP on Monday, where they killed him and buried him in a shallow grave.

Confirming the incident, the brother of the deceased, who does not want his name in print said ” the deceased carried the dismissed soldier with his friend who chartered the NAPEP to Kasuwan Fara (Grasshopper market) where they killed him and buried him in a shallow grave”.

” We have been looking for our brother Luka since on Monday when he went out for his normal Keke NAPEP business but didn’t return. We reported to the police and went round the hospitals but couldn’t get any information about him, until today” the brother said.

He said “the dismissed soldier and his friend met their waterloo when some good Samaritan sighted them washing the Keke NAPEP with blood stains, and they suspected them and reported to the police. On interrogation they confessed to have killed him and buried him in a shallow grave in Kasuwan Fara area”.

” After the confession, they took the police to the grave where we exhumed the body with the help of the officials of BOSEPA, as I am speaking to you we are just coming back from GRA Christian cemetery where we buried him”, he added in a telephone call.

