Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

DISCLAIMER: School of the Spirit Bible Institute (SSBI) is no longer affiliated with Monarch Bible City of Wonders Jos

Worship
By Peter
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

School of the Spirit Bible Institute (SSBI) is no longer affiliated with Monarch Bible City of Wonders Jos, Nigeria or any school in Nigeria at the moment, not in UK/ England.

 

Signed:-
Apostle Bishop Dr. Sharon Jefferson (Ph.D)
President & Founder School of the Spirit Bible Institute, Ohio USA

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8684 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

2023 economic survival hangs on restructuring – Okotie

Amb. Dr Ekanem set for an Oversized Glory with multiple…

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies age 95

Apostle Dr Mike set to appreciate God’s faithfulness…

1 of 80