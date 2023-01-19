DISCLAIMER: School of the Spirit Bible Institute (SSBI) is no longer affiliated with Monarch Bible City of Wonders Jos Worship By Peter On Jan 19, 2023 7 Share School of the Spirit Bible Institute (SSBI) is no longer affiliated with Monarch Bible City of Wonders Jos, Nigeria or any school in Nigeria at the moment, not in UK/ England. Signed:- Apostle Bishop Dr. Sharon Jefferson (Ph.D) President & Founder School of the Spirit Bible Institute, Ohio USA For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsDISCLAIMER: School of the Spirit Bible Institute (SSBI) is no longer affiliated with Monarch Bible City of Wonders JosLatest NewsMonarch Bible City of Wonders JosNigeria champion newspapers 7 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
