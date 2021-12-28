Disaster: Loaded passenger bus plunges into canal in Lagos

.Panic as bandits kill 10, abduct 33 women in Zamfara community

A commuter bus loaded with passengers has plunged into a canal at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that some of the passengers were injured in the incident that happened on Monday.

It was also gathered that the bus lost control before plunging into the canal with a yet-to-be-ascertained number of passengers.

The Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

In a situation report, he said the lone vehicle accident happened at sand-filling Oworonshoki by Berger bus stop outward Third Mainland Bridge.

He said, “On arrival at the above scene, a white vanagon with registration number LSD 184 XV was discovered to have been involved in a lone accident. Further information gathered revealed that the accident was as a result of carelessness of the driver who lost control while trying to cross a mini bridge.

“The bus fell sideways into the small ditch and got stuck.

“The occupants were rescued with minor injuries while a lady of about 20 years of age who sustained critical injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Responders at the scene were the agency’s Response Team, LASTMA and the Nigeria Police.

“The affected vehicle was recovered from the ditch with the aid of the agency’s towing truck and handed over to police officers at Alonge Police Station, Oworonshoki.”

Meanwhile, Bandits have again killed ten people and abducted 33 women in seven villages of Gusau local government area in Zamfara state on Sunday.

Other villagers have fled to Gusau town for safety as there were no security agents within the area to combat the banditry attacks.

An indigene of the area, Shehu Kura, who escaped to Damba area in Gusau town told newsmen that the bandits who were on motorcycles moved from village to village on Sunday looting shops and houses looking for food items and also abducting women.

He stressed that the bandits operated for several hours within the seven villages without the intervention of the security agents who were not around during the attacks.

“They were in the area for many hours where they searched from house to house, looking for food items and others valuables,” he said.

According to him, the bandits have succeeded in abducting 33 women and carted away with large quantity of food items.

“They abducted 10 women from Kura village, nine from Bayawuri, seven from Gana and another seven from Doma”.

He also explained that 10 people have been shot dead by the bandits when they were trying to escape, while several others sustained injuries.

Kura said that the people of the seven affected villages have fled to Gusau town where most of them were squatting in unfavorable condition due to lack of accommodations.

“Most of us sleep outside or in open places despite the harsh condition of the harmattan because we have no other alternative,” Kura said.

He appealed to the appropriate authorities to come to their aid, as he lamented that many of those affected were are women and children.

Efforts to get comments from the commissioner of information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, have failed.

The commissioner has, however, told the BBC Hausa Service that he was only aware of the attack of Geba village, adding that, the security agents have been drafted to the village

In another development, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) has confirmed the arrest of three suspected bandits who fled Magami area, Zamfara, as a result of heavy security presence.

Mr Ikor Oche, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development at a news conference, saying that the suspects were arrested at the state mass transit motor park in Gusau on Monday.

Oche said that the suspects were arrested early in the morning while trying to board a vehicle leaving for Taraba to joined other members who had already relocated.

He said: ”Tukur Halilu, 27 years, is from Gabaru Village, Nahuche district, Bugudu Local Government Area of the state, and under a notorious bandits leader, Magajin Kaura”.

According to him, Halilu confirmed to be engaged in cattle rustling in all the villages around the local government.

He said that two other suspects, Mr Hussaini Altine, 40 years, and Mr Abubakar Altine, 60 years, were from Agamalafiya village, Rijiya ward, Gusau Local Government Area.

”Although Abubakar Altine claims innocent, Hussaini confesses to belong to the camp of notorious bandits, Gugurawa,” he said.

The NSCDC spokesperson, however, said that Hussaini Altine had taken part in three different bandits attacks in Kurya, Bagawuri, Agamalafiya and Rijiya.

He added that the suspects were under intensive investigation that could spark further arrest of more suspects before prosecution. (NAN