Diri hosts Fubara, sues for peace in Rivers

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has urged his Rivers counterpart, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, to take measures that would help to restore peace in Rivers to ensure speedy development.

Diri gave the advice on Thursday when Fubara, accompanied by top government functionaries, visited him in his country home in Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it was Fubara’s first official visit to Bayelsa since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Diri described the importance of peace in any area as unquantifiable, saying that no meaningful development could take place in an atmosphere of crisis.

He said that Rivers and Bayelsa had a long-standing brotherly relationship and whatever affects one also affects the other.

He said that he had been concerned about the political crisis in Rivers and had worked behind the scene to ensure peace returned to the state.

He cautioned against giving ethnic coloration to the crisis, saying that the Ikwerre of Rivers and the Ijaw of both Rivers and Bayelsa are one.

He further said that they could not afford to fight each other as it would amount to “a senseless battle between brothers”.

The Bayelsa governor also advised Fubara to be tolerant and patient, while focusing on delivering development to the people of his state.

While expressing willingness to forge closer ties with the Rivers governor in the interest of both states, Diri welcomed Fubara’s olive branch to find an amicable solution to the legal crisis between both states.

Diri said: “Rivers and Bayelsa are one and the same.

“That is why during the political crisis, we worked behind the scene to ensure peace reigned in your state.

“What affects Rivers affects Bayelsa.

“My thinking is that there has to be peace in Rivers.

“God should grant you the wisdom to govern. At this time, you must be patient and tolerant.

“You should also communicate with God and He will guide you.

“Some people wanted to give the crisis ethnic coloration but I said no.

“We should all look for peace and not escalate the crisis so that the governor will also focus on delivering development to his people.

“I again call for peace and understanding so that both states will experience development.”

According to him, we have some cases in court and I am sure you have been briefed.

“I am very prepared to discuss with your government to resolve them,” Diri further said.

He also said that their politics must be people-oriented, adding that if they served the people well, they served God, meeting closely and exploring areas of mutual benefits to both states.

Earlier, Fubara said his visit was for them to explore ways to foster unity and seek areas of collaboration between both states.

He said that the two states had a lot in common and could not afford to work at cross purposes.

Fubara described the recent crisis in Rivers as unfortunate and said the issues were being resolved as his administration was focused on developing the state.

He thanked the people of Bayelsa for their solidarity, promising to forge a closer relationship with Diri in order for both states to make progress.

He said: “There is no difference between Rivers and Bayelsa.

“The creation of Bayelsa was for development purposes. We are one and the same people.

“My visit is a unification meeting.

“We are here to tell our brother that we want to work together for a common purpose, which is the development of both states.

“We have a lot of things jointly owned by both states.

“We need to meet and settle all issues.

“We cannot develop in a situation of crisis. Peace is the major ingredient for development.

“We appreciate the people of Bayelsa for their solidarity during our trying period.”