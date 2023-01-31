Champion Newspapers Limited
Directorate of Professional Women Tinubu/Shettima press conference in Lagos

L-r ...Director. of Directorate of Professional Women Tinubu/Settima/ SanwooluHamzati Lagos State Independent Campaign Council of the APC .Engr Atinuke Wuruola Owolabi ; briefing the press with Deputy Director .Omowunmi Ogungbaibi  and Assistant Director Omobolanle Dabiri, during the a Press Conference Organized by Directorate of Professional Women , embarking  on door to door Campaign for Tinubu/Shettima held in Lagos... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .
L-r… Assistant Secretary. Barrister Amaka Oboli; Deputy Director.Hon (Mrs.) Peace Chikele; Builder  (Mrs) Oludayo Adeyinka; Director. Directorate of Professional Women Tinubu/Settima/ SanwooluHamzati Lagos State Independent Campaign Council of the AC.Engr Atinuke Wuruola Owolabi; Deputy Director. Omowunmi Ogungbaibi; Assistant Director. Omobolanle Dabiri, Assistant Director Hon Pauline Uju Obi; during a press Conference.

L-r …Builder  (Mrs) Oludayo Adeyinka; Director. Directorate of Professional Women Tinubu/Settima/ Sanwo-Olu Hamzati Lagos State Independent Campaign Council of the APC Engr. Atinuke Wuruola Owolabi; Deputy Director Omowunmi Ogungbaibi and Assistant Director Omobolanle Dabiri.

Director, Directorate of Professional Women Tinubu/Settima/ Sanwoolu Hamzati Lagos State Independent Campaign Council of the APC Engr Atinuke Wuruola Owolabi; at the back, pose with some of their members, during a Press Conference organised by Directorate of Professional Women, embarking on the door to door Campaign for Tinubu/Shettima held in Lagos… PHOTO:CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

 

