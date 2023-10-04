Diphtheria: 19 states to reinstate use of face mask in public gatherings

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

In response to the growing threat of diphtheria cases in the country, nineteen states are to reinstate mandatory use of face mask in public gatherings as a way of preventing further spread of the disease in the country.

This is as diphtheria cases has hit 8,604 in recent times, the development that is worrisome and called for the action.

In that regard, Federal government has enjoined the governors of the affected states to begin face-covering requirements such as facemasks in public gatherings in order to reduce the rate of the diphtheria outbreak.

It announced that as of October 3, 2023, a total of 8,406 confirmed cases have been reported from 19 states and 114 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the country.

According to the Federal government, Kano is the epicentre of the outbreak, as the state has reported 7,188 confirmed cases out of all the confirmed cases in the country, representing 86 percent of the total infection.

The breakdown of the affected States is Kano, 7,188 (86 percent); Yobe, 775; Katsina, 232; Borno, 118; Jigawa, 23; Bauchi, 20; Kaduna, 17; Lagos, 8; FCT, 6; Gombe, 5; Osun, 3; Sokoto, 3; Niger, 2; Cross River, 1; Enugu, 1; Imo, 1; Nasarawa, 1; Zamfara, 1; and Kebbi, 1.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diphtheria is a highly contagious vaccine-preventable disease caused mainly by Corynebacterium diphtheria but also by Corynebacterium ulcerans.

It spreads between people mainly by direct contact or through the air via respiratory droplets.

The disease can affect all age groups; however, unimmunized children are most at risk. Symptoms often come on gradually, beginning with a sore throat and fever. In severe cases, the bacteria produce a poison (toxin) that causes a thick grey or white patch at the back of the throat.

This can block the airways, making it hard to breathe or swallow, and also creates a barking cough. The neck may swell in part due to enlarged lymph nodes.

Speaking at the diphtheria emergency task force briefing in Abuja, the co-chair of the task force on diphtheria, and Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib said that the government believed that vaccination was most formidable weapon against diphtheria.

The Executive Director noted that the country has two vaccines at its disposal: the Pentavalent vaccine, administered to children aged 6 weeks to 4 years, and the Tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccine, provided to children aged above 4 years to 14 years.

He stated that in recent months, the government launched rapid and comprehensive vaccination campaigns across the affected regions.

The Executive Director said “Kano, as the epicentre of this outbreak, has been at the forefront of our vaccination efforts.

“Working with the State Governments, we implemented rounds 1 and 2 of the vaccination campaign in five high-burden Local Government Areas (LGAs) in February and April 2023 respectively.

“Subsequently, round 3 was integrated with routine immunization intensification, further bolstering our response.

“An additional 8 LGAs in Kano underwent reactive vaccination exercises in the last week of August.

“Beyond Kano, we expanded our response to include Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, and Yobe in our Phase One response. These states engaged, trained, and executed vaccination campaigns in 25 high-burden LGAs within their borders with the commencement of reactive vaccination in August 2023. Borno State also conducted reactive vaccination exercises in four LGAs during the same period.

“Diphtheria is an airborne disease. Like COVID-19, we can reduce air contact with the bacteria by adopting non pharmaceutical interventions such as the use of facemasks, handwashing and physical distancing from affected persons.

“However, this should be done in a way that does not stigmatize nor discriminate against sick people”, he said.