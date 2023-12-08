Champion Newspapers Limited
Diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion Church visitation, fellowship with inmates at Nigerian Correctional Service Female Custodial Kirikiri in Lagos

The Bishop of Anglican Communion Lagos West, The Rt. Rev. Ifedola Senasu  Okupevi (5left), HIS Wife Mrs. Roseline, Director of Publicity Anglican Communion Lagos West, Venerable Chijioke Ezeanya; (1 right)  Provost Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina The Very Rev, Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi; (3 left)during the2023 Christmas Visitation and Fellowship with Inmates at Nigerian Correctional Service Female Custodial Kirikiri Lagos by Diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion Church Lagos on 4/12/2023.
