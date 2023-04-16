Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Dino Melaye emerges PDP guber candidate in Kogi

2023 Elections
By Editor
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

Senator Dino Melaye on Sunday emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At the governorship primary election held in Lokoja, Dino polled 313 votes to defeat the 2019 governorship candidate of the party, Musa Wada who polled 56 votes.

Other contestants in the primary election include Senator Atai Aidoko Usman who scored 10 votes, Haruna Abdullahi , 4 votes, a former deputy governor,
Abayomi Awoniyi scored 77 votes , Ilona Idoko Kingsley, 124 votes, Ojaja Gideon , 5 votes, Bolufemi Olarotimi, 2 voted and Usman Mohammed Kabiru ,121 votes
Invalid votes are six.

Continue Reading
Editor 11239 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Supplementary Election: There’s a plot to undermine…

Breaking News: Adamawa state Governorship election

NASS 10th speaker: The cap fits Gagdi, it is time for North…

Supplementary election: Vote buying takes center stage, as…

1 of 31