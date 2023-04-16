Dino Melaye emerges PDP guber candidate in Kogi

Senator Dino Melaye on Sunday emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At the governorship primary election held in Lokoja, Dino polled 313 votes to defeat the 2019 governorship candidate of the party, Musa Wada who polled 56 votes.

Other contestants in the primary election include Senator Atai Aidoko Usman who scored 10 votes, Haruna Abdullahi , 4 votes, a former deputy governor,

Abayomi Awoniyi scored 77 votes , Ilona Idoko Kingsley, 124 votes, Ojaja Gideon , 5 votes, Bolufemi Olarotimi, 2 voted and Usman Mohammed Kabiru ,121 votes

Invalid votes are six.