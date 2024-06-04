Champion Newspapers Limited
Dignitaries at Champion Annual Awards held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r... Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited .Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;   Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. OnyekaChukwu Ibezim ; Presents Most Out Standing ICON Of the year to Lady Ada Chukeudozie. During the Champion Annual Awards held  at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 25/5/2024 ...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Chairman of the Occasion, Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA. Brig. Gen  Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; present (CNL)  Excellence in Service award to CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Dr Abike Dabiri- Erewa.

L-r… Barrister Fatima Binta Abdu; MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma;  Dr (Mrs) Aisha Achimugu; Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie and Editor-in-Chief /Managing director (CNL) Dr (Mrs)  Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …Most Innovative Brand CEO of the year to   Chairman , /GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha; discussing with Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof Obiora Okonkwo.

L-r … Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  with  Barrister Fatima Binta Abdu.

L-r… Chairman/CEO at Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika OFR. Received   Champion Newspapers Most Outstanding Corporate Leader of the year award (middle) Pose with her family.

L-r … Head, Corporate Communication · Polaris Bank Ltd. Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa, received .Champion Newspapers Media Manager of the year from CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission , Hon. Dr Abike Dabiri- Erewa.

L-r… Mrs . Alice Ojochide Onyema ;Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Elder Eke Ekeoma; his wife MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma ;received Champion Newspapers Oil and Gas Personality of the year award  Chairman,  Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema and others.

L-r… CEO, PWAN Champion, Dr. Michael Akhuetie,  MD/CEO,  PWAN Homes. Dr Antonia Abayomi-Ogunlade,   Chairman ,Property World Africa Network, (PWAN)  Dr Augustine Onwumere & President  Dr Jayne Onwumere received Champion Most Outstanding Real Estate Company of the year  from Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie  while others watch.

R-l… Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Present Most Impactful Politician on the Fourth Republic (1999-2023) to President,al Candidate of  (LP) 2023 Mr Peter Obi represented by Chief Spokesman Obi-Datti Organisation Dr Yunusa Tanko and Veteran Olawale Okunniyi.

L-r…  Elder Eke Ekeoma; his wife MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma ;  President   (PWAN) Dr Jayne Onwumere  ; Chairman ,Property World Africa Network, (PWAN)  Dr Augustine Onwumere  and   MD/CEO  PWAN homes, Dr Anthoina  Abayomi –Ogunlade.

L-r… MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma ; Chairman/CEO at Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika , her husband Mr Emmanuel Ifejika; Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Former Minister of Sate  for Mines and Steel Development Dr  Uche Ogah; Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited .Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited Mrs Godrey Ogbechie .

R-L …Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, present Champion Newspapers Most Outstanding House  of Assembly Lawmaker of the year to Hon Noheen Babatunde Adams while others watch in admiration .

L-r… Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince Dr Chris Igwe; Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical Ltd.  Chief Ebuka Okafor; BarrIfy Morah;  Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof Obiora Okonkwo;  Hon Nikky  Ugochukwu;  Former Minister of State  for Mines and Steel Development Dr  Uche Ogah.

From 4th left  Mrs. Franca Onuoha ,her husband  Most Innovative Brand CEO of the year to   Chairman , /GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha; with his award  Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and others.

L-r…Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince Dr Chris Igwe, presents    Peace Ambassador award  to the represent of Dr Tonye Cole , received by Dr Deji West .

L-r… Mrs Bina Sefiegha received Defender of Democracy award winner from   Deputy Governor  Borno   State  , Deputy  Umar Usman Kadafur.

L-r …Champion Newspapers Manufacture  of the year award MD/CEO .Pinnatech Group  , High  Chief Dr  .Christopher   Ndusbusi ; Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and  Chief Elochukwu Ifekudu.

L-r…Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical   Company Ltd.  Chief Ebuka Okafor ;  Founder SB E-news , Magazine  ,Ojo-Isaac Olusola Michael ;Member Idemili North / South Federal Constituency, Anambra State, Hon  Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo;  Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo.

L-r …Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince Dr Chris Igwe, presents Auto Company of the year to representative of CIG Motors Company Limited to  Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Udaya (rtd).

L-r…  Alhaji Muniru Ogunleye;  Oba Hafeez Badru; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; HRM Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo and  Suleiman Sani Bello.

L-r …GMD/CEO United Bank for Africa  Mr Oliver Alawuba ; Senator Osita Izunaso; Chairman /CEO Caades Group  Dr Chimaobi Anyaso and Chairman , /GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited , Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha.

L-r… Chief Risk Officer Julis Berger Plc . Shakira Mustapha received CSR Excellence Award from  Hon Dr Abike Dabiri- Erewa.

L-r… Deputy  Governor of Borno   Umar Usman Kadafur, presenting Most Outstanding Public Servant of the year award to Rear Admiral Dr Kasimu Musa Bushi .

L-r… Chioma Obodozie; Chidera O. Samuel; Salome Chika Osunkwo ; Doris Lewis the landlady  all from (PWAN) . During the Champion Annual Awards held  at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 25/5/2024 …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

