Dignitaries at Champion Annual Awards held in Lagos

L-r…Chairman of the Occasion, Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA. Brig. Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; present (CNL) Excellence in Service award to CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Dr Abike Dabiri- Erewa.

L-r… Barrister Fatima Binta Abdu; MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma; Dr (Mrs) Aisha Achimugu; Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie and Editor-in-Chief /Managing director (CNL) Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …Most Innovative Brand CEO of the year to Chairman , /GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha; discussing with Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof Obiora Okonkwo.

L-r … Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; with Barrister Fatima Binta Abdu.

L-r… Chairman/CEO at Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika OFR. Received Champion Newspapers Most Outstanding Corporate Leader of the year award (middle) Pose with her family.

L-r … Head, Corporate Communication · Polaris Bank Ltd. Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa, received .Champion Newspapers Media Manager of the year from CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission , Hon. Dr Abike Dabiri- Erewa.

L-r… Mrs . Alice Ojochide Onyema ;Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Elder Eke Ekeoma; his wife MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma ;received Champion Newspapers Oil and Gas Personality of the year award Chairman, Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema and others.

L-r… CEO, PWAN Champion, Dr. Michael Akhuetie, MD/CEO, PWAN Homes. Dr Antonia Abayomi-Ogunlade, Chairman ,Property World Africa Network, (PWAN) Dr Augustine Onwumere & President Dr Jayne Onwumere received Champion Most Outstanding Real Estate Company of the year from Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie while others watch.

R-l… Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Present Most Impactful Politician on the Fourth Republic (1999-2023) to President,al Candidate of (LP) 2023 Mr Peter Obi represented by Chief Spokesman Obi-Datti Organisation Dr Yunusa Tanko and Veteran Olawale Okunniyi.

L-r… Elder Eke Ekeoma; his wife MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma ; President (PWAN) Dr Jayne Onwumere ; Chairman ,Property World Africa Network, (PWAN) Dr Augustine Onwumere and MD/CEO PWAN homes, Dr Anthoina Abayomi –Ogunlade.

L-r… MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma ; Chairman/CEO at Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika , her husband Mr Emmanuel Ifejika; Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Former Minister of Sate for Mines and Steel Development Dr Uche Ogah; Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited .Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited Mrs Godrey Ogbechie .

R-L …Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, present Champion Newspapers Most Outstanding House of Assembly Lawmaker of the year to Hon Noheen Babatunde Adams while others watch in admiration .

L-r… Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince Dr Chris Igwe; Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical Ltd. Chief Ebuka Okafor; Barr. Ify Morah; Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof Obiora Okonkwo; Hon Nikky Ugochukwu; Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development Dr Uche Ogah.

From 4th left Mrs. Franca Onuoha ,her husband Most Innovative Brand CEO of the year to Chairman , /GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha; with his award Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and others.

L-r…Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince Dr Chris Igwe, presents Peace Ambassador award to the represent of Dr Tonye Cole , received by Dr Deji West .



L-r… Mrs Bina Sefiegha received Defender of Democracy award winner from Deputy Governor Borno State , Deputy Umar Usman Kadafur.

L-r …Champion Newspapers Manufacture of the year award MD/CEO .Pinnatech Group , High Chief Dr .Christopher Ndusbusi ; Group Managing Director / Editor-in –chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Chief Elochukwu Ifekudu.

L-r…Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Chief Ebuka Okafor ; Founder SB E-news , Magazine ,Ojo-Isaac Olusola Michael ;Member Idemili North / South Federal Constituency, Anambra State, Hon Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo; Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo.

L-r …Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince Dr Chris Igwe, presents Auto Company of the year to representative of CIG Motors Company Limited to Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Udaya (rtd).

L-r… Alhaji Muniru Ogunleye; Oba Hafeez Badru; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; HRM Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo and Suleiman Sani Bello.

L-r …GMD/CEO United Bank for Africa Mr Oliver Alawuba ; Senator Osita Izunaso; Chairman /CEO Caades Group Dr Chimaobi Anyaso and Chairman , /GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited , Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha.

L-r… Chief Risk Officer Julis Berger Plc . Shakira Mustapha received CSR Excellence Award from Hon Dr Abike Dabiri- Erewa.

L-r… Deputy Governor of Borno Umar Usman Kadafur, presenting Most Outstanding Public Servant of the year award to Rear Admiral Dr Kasimu Musa Bushi .

L-r… Chioma Obodozie; Chidera O. Samuel; Salome Chika Osunkwo ; Doris Lewis the landlady all from (PWAN) . During the Champion Annual Awards held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 25/5/2024 …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng