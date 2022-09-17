DIG Adeoye tasks security agencies to curb activities of ‘cult boys’ in Ede

.Commends S’West Govs on Amotekun outfit

The security agencies have been enjoined not to relent, but do more in the areas of intelligence gathering to nip in the bud, the activities of the so-called “Joint Boys” or “Cult Boys” in Ede, Osun State.

The retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Adedayo Adeoye, who made the plea while speaking at the Security Summit, conveyed by the Ede Council of Elders in Ede recently, also commended the efforts of the South-West Governors in establishing the Amotekun outfit.

The Summit has as its theme: Reimagine, Redefine and Reinvent: A New Paradigm for Edeland and according to the retired DIG, it was aimed at addressing the passionate and burning issue of peace and security in Ede and proffer lasting solutions, “towards having an enduring peace and security in our dear fatherland, Ede”.

Adeoye said the nipping in the bud the activities of these boys and others became necessary for the security agencies because the recurring occurrences of violence in Edeland left much to be desired, and “need not be our lot for whatever reason(s), even, if other communities are so involved”.

“As far as Ede Community is concerned, we have had enough of negative publicity before the nation at large. We don’t deserve it. There is therefore the urgent need to bridge the gap between the unruly attitudes of a few bad eggs in our midst and the general well-being of patriotic citizens, who go about the pursuit of their daily bread innocently, but are sometimes, unjust victims of the wrong behaviours of the few miscreants. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty”, Adeoye stated.

He, however, commended the efforts of the various security agencies in rising above “the challenges posed by the activities of evil-intentioned few in our midst even at great risk to their lives”.

Commending the Southwest Governors on Amotekun outfit, Adeoye described the outfit as “a step that has gone a long way to complement the laudable efforts of the conventional security agencies”, praying: “May the good Lord, continue to put you all under the canopy of His divine protection”.

He said the relative peace being enjoyed in Ede, should be strenuously preserved, and he urged the politicians in the community to discourage the untoward actions of engaging the youths in thuggery; “while they protect their own children and siblings in far away cosy environment”.

According to him, this in some ways, unduly encourages the existence of youthful gangsterism, “which in course of time, becomes uncontrollable to our consternation”.

He called for the effective revival of community policing as practised in the years past, through the ODE-ISONA (Native Hunters Participation) in order to curb the activities of night marauders.

He explained that: “The members of Ode-Isona were well versed in their areas of operation and also very dedicated. They give their services very selflessly. Efforts should be made by the Local Governments to encourage them with reasonable allowance as a form of encouragement.

“This is not to lose sight of the commendable roles of other local vigilance groups, such as Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Yah Salam Outfit among others. These aforementioned local security groups should complement their various roles without friction, since they are working towards the same goals of absolute peace in Edeland”.

The retired DIG, who attributed the youthful gangsterism now the vogue in town to products of some bad homes, called on parents to be alive to their responsibilities of giving sound moral education and guidance to their children, more vigorously, than ever before.

Adeoye said “all the vices now prevalent in our societies are to a larger extent products of bad upbringing and ineffectual counselling on the parts of some parents”.

He also called on the religious bodies to use their various outlets to admonish the gangsters of the need to evolve better characters and desist from their evil ways, but rather emulate their fellow citizens, who are industrious and committed to their various professional skills and endeavours.

Adeoye told the Summit how he was a victim of cattle rearers who have been intruding and destroying fenced farmlands of agripreneurs under the pretext of gracing their cattle.

The former DIG lamented: “I should not fail to appraise this SUMMIT of the nefarious activities of some Bororo Cattle Herders, who of recent, have constituted themselves into nuisance, under the pretext of cattle grazing, thereby destroying farmlands along their routes, or even deliberately intruding into vast expanse of fenced farmlands of agricpreneurs along Loogun/Egbeda Axis of Ede South Local Government Area and Oke-Osun in Ede North Local Government Area. I was a victim. It was not the best of the time for the farmers involved”.

Stating that security is everybody’s business, which must not be ignored for safety of lives and property, Adeoye said: “We simply cannot ignore it. Doing so is at our own peril. Let us show love to the few ‘dissidents’ creating trouble in our community and guide them to the path of sanity and take them out of rascality”.

He urged the Federal Government to allocate more money to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to increase their capacity to make them more confident as crime-preventing and crime-bursting security agency.

Adeoye commended the organizers of the event and advised them to “walk the talk of whatever resolutions or suggestions that would be put in place at this SUMMIT, with grim determination to make Ede Community Security our collective goal all year round”.

