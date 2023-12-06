‘Difference between Layman and Outstanding Man in Society Lies In Education.’

……Apostle Dr. Blessing Nyong.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The senior Pastor of The Root of Christ Kingdom International Ministries located in the heart of Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, precisely 27, Eka Street, Apostle Dr. Blessing Nyong has once again aired out his belief in education as the only channel through which a man can occupy the position of a cynosure, differentiating him from the lowly of the society.

The clergyman who made the assertion Friday night at the 2023 Matriculation, Convocation and conferment of Doctor of Philosophy and Merit Awards ceremony of Eternity Theological College, Uyo, reiterated his advocacy for both clergy and laity to embrace education for a better understanding between them to minimize confusion plaguing Christianity.

Apostle Dr. Nyong who was one of the proud recipients of Doctor of Divinity (Honoris Causa) in administration and leadership from this Frontline Theological College, affiliated to a reputable university in United States of America, used the opportunity to admonish his faithful and other christians, irrespective of their vocations, not to be discouraged from acquiring education, saying even though the root of education might be bitter, the fruit is sweet.

“I have always told my people to acquire good education because the more one acquires education the better their chances to occupy the position of a cynosure in the society.

Infact, the difference between a layman and an outstanding man in the society is in education or what the latter knows or does better than the former.”

It’s amazingly interesting to note that this Pentecostal pastor does not talk what he himself has not put to practice. At age 10, his father died. Determined to acquire western education at whatever cost, he gathered palm kernels, cracked and sold to pay his fees through Secondary school.

Not done with it, he proceeded to sit Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by JAMB and was given admission by University of Uyo but was unable to pay acceptance fees and lost that chance. Not deterred by the fall, he rose up and took the examination again, passed and luck smiled on him this time around by making it possible for him to pay his acceptance fees on the very day the university closed its portals.

He gained admission to read for a degree in religious and cultural studies which he completed successfully and went ahead to do his Masters degree in the same discipline.

Moderating the event as it were, the proprietor, Bishop Dr Enoidem stated that the conferment of the doctor of Divinity or Honoris Causa and Merit Awards on deserving Individuals was their own way of appreciating the beneficiaries, surmising that the gesture was strictly on Merit.

Appreciating their benefactor for finding them worthy of the elevation, the beneficiaries who are mainly professing christians saw the conferment of Doctor of Divinity degree in administration and leadership as honor that carries additional spiritual impetus on them for a greater work in the vineyard of God.

Apostle Dr Nyong and two of the other conferees that stood out like the phenomenal Northern star were Bishop Dr Akaninyene Bassey and Engr Dr. Augustine Udoh, who came all the way from the United States of America purposely for the conferment. Both of them were conferred with Doctor of Philosophy in Administration and Leadership, a gesture they all showed tremendous appreciation.

Hear them: “The honor has provided a platform for us, the conferees to do more for God and humanity. It is good to acquire good education, with the doctorate in our academic kitty we can go places.

“Education liberates the mind and gives man opportunity to become more useful to the society he lives. We have been repositioned to do more for our generation and the generation unborn.”