Diezani’s ex-husband, Madueke asks court to stop her from using his name

A former Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Rear Admiral Alison Madueke (rtd) has filed a petition with the Lagos State High Court, seeking a formal declaration to dissolve his marriage to ex-Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs Diezani Madueke.

The petition, submitted, not only requests the termination of their marital union but also asks for a court order to prevent the former Minister of Petroleum Resources from continuing to use his last name.

Madueke, also a former military governor of Anambra and Imo states, married Diezani on June 30, 1999, under the Marriage Act.

This was stated in Madueke’s petition for a jactitation of marriage, which is a declaration that the marital union has ended.

The former CNS argued that Diezani continued to use his name despite their marriage being legally over which was damaging to his reputation and could lead to unintended consequences, including mistaken liability, particularly given the corruption allegations against her.

Madueke, in the petition noted that Diezani had previously filed for divorce at the Nasarawa State High Court in Mararaba Gurku in November 2021, citing an irreconcilable breakdown of their marriage, seeking to end their union formally.

He said he did not contest the lawsuit that led to the court dissolving their marriage.

But, despite the formal termination of their marital union, Diezani continued to use his surname.

Part of the petition read:

“On the 13th day of April 2022, judgment was delivered in Suit No. NSD/MG345/2021 by Hon. Justice A.A. Ozegya dissolving the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent on the ground that the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

“The said dissolution of marriage has now become absolute by the operation of law.

“Even though the marriage has been dissolved and is now legally finalised, the respondent continues to use the petitioner’s first name (Alison) and surname (Madueke) as her own without any justification or consent from the petitioner.

“It is now more than two-years that the respondent continues to use the name of the petitioner to his embarrassment.”

He disclosed that he directed his legal representatives to serve Diezani a formal request on December 14, 2023, demanding that she cease using his surname and revert to her maiden name, Agama.

“Despite this legal notice, Diezani has failed to respond and continues to use his name.

“The respondent has continued to hold out herself as the wife of the petitioner even when the marriage has been dissolved.

“The respondent is undergoing criminal trials in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom. The charge in Nigeria is Suit No. FUC/ABI/CR/208/2010.

“The respondent faces public allegations of corruption and financial misconduct, for which trials are ongoing for both.

“The persistent portrayal of the respondent as the spouse of the petitioner is creating embarrassment, a misleading impression and tarnishing the reputation, integrity, and public image of the petitioner.

“The respondent’s continued use of the petitioner’s first and surname falsely suggests to the public a continuing relationship between the parties though same has since legally ended.

“The respondent’s continued use of the petitioner’s first and family names poses a significant risk of legal and financial harm to the petitioner.

“The petitioner seeks the intervention of this Honourable Court to prevent the respondent from further using his first name and surname, thereby safeguarding his image, personality, and reputation.”

Madueke, sought a perpetual injunction restraining Diezani from using his name after their marriage was dissolved.