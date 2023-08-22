Diezani Alison Madueke to appear in UK court for collecting £100,000 bribes

A former minister of petroleum in Nigeria, Diezani Alison-Madueke,

will appear in a UK court on October 2 over alleged bribery offences.

Alison-Madueke, who served as petroleum minister between 2010 and 2015, also acted as President of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The UK police said on Tuesday that Alison-Madueke was charged with bribery offences on the suspicions that she accepted bribes in exchange for multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts while she was in office.

A report by Reuters reveled that she would appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in October.

Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit, was quoted to have said, “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts.

“These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”