DICON @60: Matawalle applauds Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle on Wednesday applauded the contributions of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to Nigeria’s defence .

Matawalle made the applauds at the opening DICON at 60th Anniversary Celebration and the Maiden Africa Defence Industries Conference held at the Shehu Musa Ya’rdua Center, Abuja stressing that the recent enactment of the DICON Act 2023 by President Bola Tinubu marks a turning point in the history of the defence sector which empowers DICON to operate with greater autonomy and efficiency .

Matawalle said, “This strategic plans is aligned with the President’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and is designed to position DICON as a leader in defence innovation, not just in Nigeria but across the Africa continent.

Also the Minister lauded the corporation’s support providing the Nigerian Armed Forces with essential equipment and supporting the development of the nation’s military capabilities.

“Today, we gather not only to celebrate six decades of DICON’s remarkable journey but also to chart a new course for the future of Nigeria’s defence sector and the broader African continent, he said.

“The establishment of DICON in 1964 was a bold and visionary step towards self-reliance in Nigeria’s defence capabilities, and it has since become a vital pillar of our national security.

“Over the past 60 years, DICON has made significant contributions to our nation’s defence architecture, providing the Nigerian Armed Forces with essential equipment and supporting the development of our military capabilities. Therefore, we take immense pride in this legacy of resilience and innovation.”

The Minister expressed optimism that the future holds even greater opportunities for growth and transformation of indigenous production in Nigeria.

“However, as we stand on the threshold of a new era, it is clear that the future holds even greater opportunities for growth and transformation of indigenous production in Nigeria.

“The recent enactment of the DICON Act 2023 by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, marks a turning point in the history of our defence sector. This new legal framework empowers DICON to operate with greater autonomy and efficiency, enhancing its ability to meet the evolving defence needs of our nation.

Matawalle added,”The roadmap outlines clear objectives for strengthening our national security, promoting sustainable development, and driving economic diversification through defence sector industrialization, digitization, and innovation.

“I am particularly excited about the launch of the Maiden Africa Defence Industries Conference. This is a groundbreaking initiative that will bring together defence experts, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across Africa and beyond. This conference is a testament to our commitment to fostering collaboration and exploring new frontiers in defence technology.”

According to the Minister, embedded within the Africa Defence Industries Conference is the Defence Innovation Challenge.

“The Challenge is an initiative designed to pull Nigeria’s young skilled talents together, stimulate and reward groundbreaking innovations in defence. This challenge, conceptualized by Kryterion Limited in partnership with DICON, will provide a platform for young innovators, startups, and research institutions to present their cutting-edge solutions to enhance national and regional security.

“As we move forward into the future, it is imperative that we all work together; government, industry, academia, and the private sector, to realize the ambitious goals set out in the soon-to-be-launched Vision and Strategy Road Map 2030.

“Today, the challenges we face are complex, but with unity, determination, and innovation, we can overcome them and build a stronger, more self-reliant defence sector that will be a source of pride for Nigeria and a model for other nations,” he said.

The Minister congratulated the leadership, management and the entire staff of DICON, as he equally expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his unwavering support to DICON and the defence sector at large.

Also speaking, the Director General, DICON, Major General Aniedi Edet said the corporation is committed to pioneering the development of cutting-edge defence technologies that address both current and emerging security challenges.

He expressed the corporation’s commitment to investing in the country’s human resources which he said is fundamental in building a viable Military Industrial Complex.

According to him, DICON is also committed to building international partnerships and collaborations, “through which we can share innovations and technologies already existing on the global stage”.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin in his remark noted that DICON has played a vital role in safeguarding the nation’s security and sovereignty.

“Over the past six decades, the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria has played a vital role in safeguarding our nation’s security and sovereignty. From developing cutting-edge technology to training our brave men and women in uniform, the industry has been a cornerstone of our national defence.

“Today, we celebrate its achievements and look ahead to a future filled with even greater promise and potential,” the CDS said.

The CDS urged all stakeholders to innovate, embrace new technologies, and develop solutions that will ensure the security and prosperity of Nigeria and the African continent in the years to come.

Highlights of the event include the launch of the DICON Anniversary book, and unveiling of new DICON logo, The new DICON logo was launched by the Special Guest of Honour, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume.

“The theme of this conference “Future Frontiers in Africa’s Defence Technology”, challenges us to reflect on our collective journey, to innovate, and to strengthen the ties that bind us in our common pursuit of building a DICON that will guarantee self-sufficiency in the equipment needs of our Armed Forces, and other security agencies in Nigeria.

Declaring the Conference open, President Bola Tinubu said the speedy growth of DICON and Nigeria’s Military Industrial Complex motivated to invest substantially in DICON to ensure it delivers on its mandate efficiently within the 2030 roadmap timeframe.

According to Tinubu, the upgraded capabilities emerging from the strategy will significantly enhance our defence infrastructure, ensuring peace and prosperity for the nation.

“The newly automated production lines for various categories of ammunition, Mine Resistant Ambush Patrol Vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carrier, drones, and unmanned ground vehicles, for instance, will provide our armed forces with advanced equipment tailored to our contemporary challenges providing our troops with the required advantage over our adversaries.

“Introducing the BAT A-1 Specialised Assault Rifle and its production line will address small arms proliferation issues while equipping our security operatives with modern fighting capabilities.

“The proposed state-of-the-art micro motherboard processing facility will be the backbone of robotics and artificial intelligence innovations, leveraging resources from our newly inaugurated lithium development plant in Nasarawa State.

“Expanding our production capabilities and enhancing our research and development efforts will create jobs, develop human capital, and stimulate economic growth.

“As we march into the future, international collaborations will play a vital role in our success.

“The Maiden Africa Defence Industries Conference, which I am honoured to declare open today, is a platform for forging strategic partnerships to enhance our capabilities and promote regional security.

“I invite our international partners to join us as we work together to build a safer and more prosperous Africa” President stated.