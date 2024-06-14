Diamond Jubilee: Motailatu Church ordains 348 parishioners on Saturday

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Not less than 348 parishioners of Motailatu Church of God (MCG) will be ordained on Saturday to mark its 60th anniversary.

A statement by Senior Apostle General Abayomi Daramola says the epoch-making event will hold at the International headquarters of the Church in Ondo City, Ondo State.

A prominent Ondo educationist and leader, Chief Ade Iluyemi, is the chairman.

The church was founded by Saint Isaiah M. Akinadewo (Omo Jesu) on June 14, 1964.

The celebration of the Diamond Jubilee commenced on Monday with series of activities, revival and health talks in the church and Mission House.

The grand finale, a special Anniversary thanksgiving, holds on Sunday.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng