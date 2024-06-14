Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Diamond Jubilee: Motailatu Church ordains 348 parishioners on Saturday

Worship
18
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Not less than 348 parishioners of Motailatu Church of God (MCG) will be ordained on Saturday to mark its 60th anniversary.

 

A statement by Senior Apostle General Abayomi Daramola says the epoch-making event will hold at the International headquarters of the Church in Ondo City, Ondo State.

 

A prominent Ondo educationist and leader, Chief Ade Iluyemi, is the chairman.

 

The church was founded by Saint Isaiah M. Akinadewo (Omo Jesu) on June 14, 1964.

 

The  celebration of the Diamond Jubilee  commenced on Monday with series of activities, revival and health talks in the church and Mission House.

 

The grand finale, a special Anniversary thanksgiving, holds on Sunday.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11268 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Iluyomade: New pastor takes over at RCCG City of David,…

The Elevation Church Manchester Celebrates First Anniversary…

NNPP’s Vice Presidential candidate, Bishop Idahosa appoints…

Hajj 2024: Reciprocate Sanwo-Olu’s magnanimity,…

1 of 122