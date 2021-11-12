Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

DHQ: Troops kill 31 terrorists, arrest 71 as 1,186 surrender in 2 weeks

Latest News
By Editor
0 7

 

The Defence Headquarters says  troops of Operation Hadin Kai, eliminated 31 terrorists, arrested 71 and received 1,186 surrendered insurgents in two weeks in the North East.

 

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the operations of armed forces between Oct. 29 and Nov. 11 on Thursday in Abuja.

 

Onyeuko said that two of the arrested terrorists were  women logistics suppliers namely, Mrs Aisha Umar (19) with a two year old child and Mrs Kaltumi Bakura (20) who were residents at IDP Camp in Bama.

 

He also disclosed that a total of 97 kidnapped civilians were rescued while a total of 122 assorted weapons were recovered during the period.

 

According to him, the surrendered Boko Haram elements include their families,  226 adult males, 406 adult females and 555 children who surrendered to troops at different locations in Borno.

 

“Within the period in focus, the troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted series of land and air operations across the North East theatre that yielded commendable results.

“The sustained synergy in the land and air operational efforts have continued to degrade the operational capabilities of the terrorist elements, limit their freedom of action and drive scores of them into surrendering.

 

“Some of these operations were executed at different locations in Borno and Yobe , including; Rann, Dalayazara, Gwange Kura, Bam Buratai, Makintakuri and Muduvi villages as well as Marte – Dikwa and Buni Yadi – Jauro Bashir roads,” he said.

Continue Reading
Editor 1518 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Raid on Justice Mary Odili’s residence: Police parade…

Enugu Police Nab Killer Father, Blind Pastor Over…

Herdsmen attack: Anambra community deserted, indigenes vow…

Encroachment on right of way: FCTA demolishes brothels,…

1 of 582

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More