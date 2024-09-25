DG tasks NYSC Auditors on accountability

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

DIRECTOR- General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed has urged the Scheme’s internal auditors to instill the culture of accountability in their official duties.

He said it was very important to reinforce the Scheme’s internal financial control systems to avoid financial losses.

The DG disclosed this at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 NYSC Internal Auditors’ workshop with the theme; “Enhancing, Efficiency and Effectiveness of Financial Operations in the Internal Control System – the Role of the Internal Auditor, held in Abuja.

Speaking through the Director of Procurement, Mr Chris Jimba, General Ahmed urged them to ensure that the Scheme’s financial practices adhere to the highest ethical and compliance standards.

He added that a weak internal control system could lead to severe consequences, including mismanagement of funds and financial losses due to lack of accountability.

“Such negative outcomes can hinder the progress of the Scheme, damage its credibility and erode public trust.

Therefore, it is crucial that we reinforce our internal financial control systems to safeguard the resources of the Scheme.

Moreover, by enhancing our financial controls, we are not only meeting regulatory requirements, but also advancing good governance,” General Ahmed said.

The Acting Director, Internal Audit, Dr Levi Agim in his welcome address said the workshop was a stepping stone towards strengthening the internal control system of the Scheme in order to safeguard its financial resources.

He said NYSC Internal Auditors play crucial roles in the financial operations of the Scheme, therefore there was need for their competence to be periodically updated for optimal discharge of their responsibilities.

In his goodwill message, the Accountant General of the Federation, who was represented by the Director, Audit Monitoring, Mr Chizea Peter tasked the participants to promote professional ethics and self confidence.

He also admonished them to key into government reforms

and also improve on the control of the financial management system as they promote synergy for the achievement of organisational goals.