DG NITDA says partnership with JICA has put Nigeria’s startup ecosystem in global map

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE has disclosed that the Agency’s partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has put Nigeria’s Startup ecosystem on the global map.

He made this statement during a meeting with JICA President, Dr. Akihiko Tanaka when he visited the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) in Abuja, a Special Purpose Vehicle office established by NITDA.

While highlighting the impact of the Agency’s partnership with JICA Inuwa, stated that “Through this collaboration, we have sponsored Nigerian startups to participate in tech exhibitions and conferences across Africa and the Middle East. Additionally, we’ve connected them with Japanese corporations, such as Mitsubishi, resulting in Training for 112 startup founders from 56 companies and creation of over 300 direct jobs in Nigeria

He said, “Established in 2001, NITDA’s mandate is to implement the national IT policy. At inception, less than 500,000 Nigerians had access to computers. Today, we have made significant progress in bridging the digital divide.” He noted that there is significant growth in Nigeria’s ICT sector, from less than 0.5 per cent to over 16 per cent of GDP, with 120 million citizens now having computer access.

Inuwa, citing the World Bank research predicting a global talent deficit of 85 million by 2030, potentially leading to $8.5 trillion in lost annual value, he, however, suggested that to bridge this looming gap, “A strategic talent pipeline between Nigeria and Japan can leverage Nigeria’s youthful population to address Japan’s aging workforce challenges, creating a symbiotic partnership.”

He noted that NITDA has articulated its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0). Outlining the eight key pillars to drive Nigeria’s digital transformation, the NITDA boss emphasised that while Fostering Digital Literacy and Cultivating, which will drive the development of a skilled workforce to drive Nigeria’s digital economy, Building of a Robust Technology Research Ecosystem will encourage innovation and R&D in emerging technologies.

The NITDA boss said, “The Agency also plans to strengthen policy implementation and legal framework, promoting inclusive access to digital infrastructure and services, strengthen cybersecurity, enhance digital trust and nurture an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem and build a strategic partnership and collaboration.

He added that the Agency will focus on internal transformation and reforms so the agency can be more agile and have an environment that is psychologically safe for everyone to contribute.

“Internally, NITDA is undergoing transformational reforms to enhance agility and foster a psychologically safe work environment, encouraging active contribution from all stakeholders.”

In his remarks, Dr. Tanaka praised NITDA’s dedication, stating that partnering with NITDA was a wise decision due to its vital role in global development. He emphasised that co-creation is JICA’s guiding principle, adding that the approach aligns with JICA’s mission to collaborate with organisations like NITDA to drive growth and address global challenges.

“Co-creation is the overarching principle guiding our activities, especially in harnessing information technology to drive sustainable development. Additionally, JICA acknowledges Nigeria’s proactive strides in advancing information technology and Artificial Intelligence, and we are committed to collaborating on these endeavours,” he noted.

While stressing that the strategic application of these technologies will foster a surge in startup creation among young entrepreneurs in Nigeria, he advocated for harnessing the creative potential of young engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions that enhance societal well-being.