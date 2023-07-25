Dev’t control remains sacrosanct in preserving Abuja Master plan –Official

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Department of Development Control of the FCT Administration has reiterated it’s resolved to preserve the master plan of Abuja as it removed illegal structures erected on plot 661 B01 Gudu District, in Apo area of the Territory, for allegedly deviating from approval granted for the space, thereby contravening Abuja land use act.

It was gathered that the developer had approval from the department, but did not follow strictly on the approved plan for car pack structure in the area,

The enforcement team led by Tpl Chinedu Okoro, the officer in charge of the District, said prior to the removal, the team had visited and served the relevant notices, but the developer failed to comply.

He therefore warned other developers to always adhere to the approval granted them by the department.

Also, he reiterated that “Department of Development Control is resolute in ensuring the Master Plan of the Federal Capital Territory is preserved by all developers in the FCT.”

Furthermore, he added that the department has resolved that any developer that did not build according to approval, the department will remove the structure and the developer will bear the cost of the removal.