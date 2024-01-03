Development of Ibeju Lekki, my major concern–Council boss

The Executive Chairman, Ibeju Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Abdullahi Olowa (JAJA), says he is open to strategic meaningful ideas for the betterment of the people of the council.

Olowa made these remarks at the annual interactive session with Club Seventies Epe to commemorate the New Year.

It would be recalled that Club Seventies Epe organised series of annual interactive sessions with influential personalities across Epe division on the way forward and how to contribute their quotas to the development of their communities.

Speaking, Olowa highlighted that he was poised to strategise with groups for the betterment of various communities.

The chairman, who used the avenue to showcase some of his achievements as the council boss said the good leadership was not by sitting down in a corner and expecting change but one that would strategise on a plan and work towards it.

“This greater leadership and developmental strategy has been in my blood right from my secondary school. As I have always been in the frontier for a good leadership.

“As the chairman of Ibeju Lekki, I don’t rest on my oars. I strategise on infrastructural, social development, security, education and others as to take the local government to the Promised Land.

“I see this my present position as an avenue for me to use my level of experiences over the years to develop my community”.

“I never relented on strategizing on meaningful ideas and I work towards it,” Olowa said.

He said that his Cleaner Initiative for all environments in Ibeju Lekki and schools was to enhance the beauty of the area and make it habitable for all.

“We don’t allow the pupils or students to cut grass in schools anymore,” he said.

The council boss said that his government had planned out idea on the budget revenue, “which is now contributing immensely to the development of Ibeju Lekki”.

According to him, his administration has also strategise on meaningful innovations in market places, to improve the standard of buying and selling on order to yield more profits to traders.

“In the new Year 2024, we have planned on more ideas to take Ibeju Lekki to an enviable heights.

“Ibeju-Lekki is taking another dimension in grassroots development. Our roads are being worked upon to make the motorists enjoy their journeys to their various locations”.

“We are on 342 kilometres land mass with series of developments. We are bordering Epe, Eti-osa, Lekki etc. We shall leave no stone unturned for grassroots development”.

“Developing a community like this needs technical-know. We shall focus on the roads we can fix in 2024,” he said.

Olowa said that his administration has positively affected grassroots health, education, transport and traffic management.

“Traffic in Ibeju-Lekki is worrisome to some extent. The truck count on our road is about 3,000 on daily basis including that of Dangote”.

“We want to have trailer park to check the excesses. We only need land to do that. To put a stop to the heavy traffic, we need infrastructure and technology,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, the President of the , Club Mr Adelaja Hassan, who described Olowa as an administrator per excellence with digital prowess, applauded him for sterling performances that had impacted lives positively in various communities.

According to him, the council boss is known for proficient legislation, excellence, professionalism, community-centricity, results-driven approaches and efficient community service delivery.

He noted that the interactive session was an avenue to brainstorm on the progress and development of Epe Division, which required collective responsibility .

Hassan said: “For years, Club Seveties Epe has been contributing its quotas to the development of Epe Division at a time it is needed.

“Now, collectively, we are setting bold and ambitious goals to meet the needs of our neighbouring communities and Lagos State at large.

“As club, we believe strongly that one of our cardinal areas of support is to partner with legislatures, administrators, entrepreneurs, community leaders and progressives within the community to foster growth, development and empowerment in our Divisions.

“Let me emphasise that boldness, focused on success as well as commitment to effective service delivery are benchmarks we must use to grow and sustain our enviable achievements in the division,” he said.

He said that the interactive session would not only inspire members to grow the club and expand services, but also to share success stories.

“Let us be bold and lead the way to a better future and a world of positive change,” the president said.