Development in Focus: Maikalangu’s Commitment to AMAC

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, the Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has embarked on an inspection tour of various projects executed by his administration since taking office in 2022.

His first stop was the Kugbo community, where he assessed the completed 1.5km asphalt road project with drainages.

This was followed by the Nyanya community, Maikalangu inspected the ongoing 600 metres road with drainages in Angwan Hausawa and another 600 meters road project in Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

He promised to also construct a standard primary healthcare center for Angwan Hausawa community.

At Karu, Maikalangu inspected 800 metres road project, alongside a solar-powered borehole.

The Executive Chairman of AMAC also inspected completed road projects at Jikwoyi Phase 1, 2, 3, with solar streetlights.

However, the AMAC Chairman expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of road project at Jikwoyi Phase 2 as part of the road was already deteriorating just few months after its completion.

He instructed the contractor handling the project to return to the site and ensure the error is rectified as soon as possible.

From Jikwoyi, Maikalangu inspected a completed 2.5km road project at Kpeyegyi Phase 2 and another completed road project at Arab Junction in Orozo

At Karshi, Maikalangu inspected an ongoing 650 metres Hakimi road project, which connects residents to the Chief Palace, Galadima house and the market, with the drainages already completed just within two weeks of the commencement of the project.

From Karshi, Maikalangu inspected a completed 33kva rural completed rural electrification project at Cheta Community, under Karshi ward.

According to residents of Cheta, the community has been without power supply for over decades of its existence until Maikalangu came to their rescue, with many of them expressing gratitude to the Executive Chairman of AMAC.

At Wassa community, Maikalangu inspected a completed LEA Primary School.

Maikalangu also inspected the completed fencing of Takushara community market and ongoing rural project with dual drainages.

Maikalangu’s commitment to improving infrastructure and services in AMAC is evident in these projects, which aim to enhance the quality of life for residents.

As the Chairman of AMAC, Maikalangu has demonstrated his dedication to the community’s development, leveraging his experience and passion to drive progress.