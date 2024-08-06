Development experts interrogate Tinubu’s economic reform policies, proffer solutions to inflation

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki, Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Some financial experts on Monday commended the economic reforms outlined by President Bola Tinubu in his Sunday broadcast, while offering solutions to tame inflation in the country.

They were responding to the president’s address in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

The president’s broadcast was to douse the tension of the #EndBadGovernance protests that erupted across the country since Aug.1 to demand sufficient food and end corruption, among others.

NAN reports that the protesters had vowed to embark on the protest until Aug.10 if their demands were not met.

Reacting, Mr. Tajudeen Olayinka, an Investment banker, said that the president’s address indicated that he was not ready to trade away his lofty ideas concerning ongoing economic reforms, amid the protest.

Olayinka explained that Tinubu believed that his policies were meant to address the fundamental flaws in the mismanagement of Nigeria’s economy in the past.

According to him, this, many believe is responsible for current challenges in the economy.

The stockbroker said that most of the demands from the protesters were not well thought through.

According to him, this is because the president has already taken some short-term measures to address the food crisis and high inflationary pressure a few weeks before the commencement of the protest.

On the impact the president’s speech would have on investment, Olayinka predicted that both local and foreign investors would react positively.

He said this was because investors were willing to know how consistent the policy environment would be in Nigeria.

“The president has demonstrated that his current economic policies are necessary and will be pursued vigorously to restore stability and economic growth.

“I think people should just be patient with the government to see how best they can address the current socio-economic challenges bedeviling the country,” he said.

The stockbroker, however, charged the president to shop for economic experts in the area of adjustment programmes, to help redesign and drive his economic policies and programmes.

He noted that this was necessary because the adjustment programme was the most complex programme in macroeconomic management.

Commenting, Mr. David Adonri, Vice Chairman, Highcap Securities, said that an important takeaway from President Tinubu’s address was his unwavering commitment to market reforms, adding that this would delight investors.

Adonri, however, said that the president’s market policy of imposing a heavy tax on banks’ foreign exchange windfall could erode investors’ confidence.

He explained that several achievements and efforts made in revamping the economy were reeled out by the president.

These, he noted included a reduction in the debt servicing ratio and support for agriculture, but the critical issue of farm insecurity beneath the food crisis was not mentioned.

Adonri stated that investors would have been happier if the president had highlighted his new strategy for eradicating the menace of banditry and terrorism since the current strategy was ineffective.

He said: “Investors are very sensitive to the safety of their investments before thinking of profitability and liquidity.

“In addition to the achievements on the economic front mentioned by the president.

“To jumpstart the economy, the demand management strategy of tightening money supply needs to be complimented with the tightening of fiscal spending, diversion of the nation’s public and private resources to foundational production infrastructure.”

According to the stockbroker, this will close the huge supply gap that is dislocating the economy in spite of the laudable objectives behind market reform.

.Stop addressing poverty with temporary palliatives Nkwege tells govt

Meanwhile, Ebonyi former Labour party gubernatorial candidate in 2023 general Elections and APC stakeholder, Arch. Edward Nkwegu has called on Government at all levels to stop addressing the symptoms of poverty with temporary palliatives, rather embrace modern agriculture which is the Cornerstone for development and security.

He urged government to tackle root causes of poverty by replacing obsolete farming tools like hoe, Cutlass with Sustainable mechanized agriculture, noting that the approach is crucial for national stability and resilience.

Nkwegu made the call while addressing a mammoth crowd and APC stakeholders in an empowerment programme of Federal Lawmaker in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state

He maintained that the pivotal role of modern agriculture in shaping the future is essential, adding that beyond just producing enough food for themselves and surplus for trade, it has significantly increased productivity, driving economic growth, reducing poverty and restivenrss .

The former Labour party chieftain pointed out that the sustainablity of modern agriculture is vital for their Health and that of future generations, and urged the legislators to focus on preserving their natural resources, biodiversity and ecosystem health.

He recommended that while they enjoy abundant rainfall for eight months in a year, they should face extreme drought for the remaining four.

Nkwegu further stressed on the urgent need to dredge their rivers and streams, introduce dams and dykes and ensure a sustainable water supply for irrigation .

“It is essential to reflect on the pivotal role modern agriculture plays in shaping our future. Beyond just producing enough food for ourselves and surplus to trade, modern agriculture is the cornerstone of development, security and Sustainablity.

By embracing innovation and technology, we have significantly increased productivity, driving economic growth, reducing poverty and restiveness and creating jobs especially in developing societies like ours.

“Rather than merely addressing the symptoms of poverty with temporary palliatives, we should tackle it’s root causes by replacing obsolete farming tools like hoe, Cutlass of our ancestors with Sustainable mechanized agriculture”, Nkwegu stated.

.As Chekwas Okorie urges protesters to suspend action

Following, measures rolled out by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address some of the complaints by protesters at the ongoing nationwide protest, a chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie has pleaded with the Nigerian youths to shield their sword and allow government to act on it’s promises.

This is as he has condemned the flamboyant lifestyle of public functionaries at a time most Nigerians are wallowing in abject poverty and hunger.

Chief Okorie who doubles as Chairman board of Trustees of APGA in an interview with our Correspondent at the weekend noted that though the grievances being expressed by the youths through protest was their constitutional right, the protesters should listen to the president’s appeal for suspension of the protest to enable him act on their demands

“Protest is the constitutional right of citizens provided it is done within the confines of the law but in Nigeria’s special circumstances there are so many flash points across the country. Flash points as a result of hunger, insecurity and all sorts of set backs on the individuals and families that have made so many people very very upset with the government and with the system and it is generally said that a hungry man is an angry man and it is also said that an angry man is irrational.

“Again being irrational he could also be violent, you have had people say somebody is taking out his anger on another person. Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun powder.

“What you may regard as a normal protest as it happens in so many countries and nothing will go wrong, if it happens in Nigeria at this critical time my fear is that it will go out of control. Nigeria is in a situation that a little ignition can trigger off a conflagration of uncontrollable proportion.”

Continuing he said,”And so, my advise therefore is that this protest for now should be shelved.At the same time government should look at the reasons for the protest. Yes, I have heard from government officials, and the president himself assured that some measures are being taken to address some of these complaints.

” Everybody knows that staple food, that you used to call the ordinary man or poor man’s food is now big man’s food, is it garri, yam etc are no longer available, all of these things make people feel that government is no longer taking care of them.”

Chief Okorie however, blamed government functionaries of contributing to the grievances being expressed by the youths based on the unnecessary display of affluence at a time Nigerians are wallowing in poverty and penury.

“Beyond that, those who are asking us to be patient with them are not behaving in a manner that will encourage that patience The life style of those in government whether in the Executive or legislature at both state and federal levels is very provocative.

“Their display of indecent affluence bothering on vulgarity is provocative. And for all I know, all great leaders whether in the past or present wherever they may be in the world, one common denominator is that they lead by example.

When a leader is leaving as if he belongs to a different world and the people he is leading are on the other extreme of poverty, it becomes a matter of us versus them and there is no way you can engender in your citizens that spirit of patriotism to be able to give their best for their country.

But that not withstanding, the answer does not lie with this protest now.

“This protest now may trigger off something that we may not be able to handle.

“My advice is that we should shelve the protest. I am aware that you can’t order people who are already angry not to let it out through protest but since our president has called for suspension of the protest to enable him implement his plans to make life easier for the citizenry, let’s give him a chance to do that.

On the request of the protesters for the restoration of subsidy on oil, he said,” because the issue of petroleum subsidy has been contentious for several years and many people had advocated it’s withdrawal because it was more of an avenue or conduit pipe for stealing our common patrimony.

Even during the 2023 campaign leading to the presidential election, the three foremost presidential candidates and others that were not prominent all said if they had the opportunity to rule this country, the first thing they would do would be to remove subsidy on fuel and nobody in Nigeria then argued against that.

“The only problem is that our president didn’t seem to have thought through the impact before removing the subsidy but something that Nigerians need to appreciate is that President Muhammad Buhari’s administration did not include any Kobe for subsidy in the 2023 budget starting from June 2023 even when he knew that he would leave office in May 2023. And that was the budget that was passed by those we sent to represent us in the National Assembly.

“It is not something to be blamed on President Bola Tinubu because we had our representatives at the Senate and House of Representatives who had insight into the budget and kept quiet. They passed the budget in which there was no provision for subsidy.

“So, if the President didn’t say he has withdrawn subsidy on fuel, we would have been borrowing money to pay for subsidy. The answer is not to go back to Egypt but how do we manage this situation to come out of it and still maintain no subsidy”