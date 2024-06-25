Dethronement threat: Sultan guilty of neglecting palace duties, undermining Sokoto govt, Arewa group tells Shettima:

The Arewa Cultural Heritage Network wishes to address the recent comments made by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the North West Peace & Security Summit regarding the status of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto. While we recognize the Vice President’s concern, we urge the federal government to respect the autonomy of Sokoto State in handling its internal matters, particularly those related to traditional leadership and governance.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto phd has been exercising his constitutional responsibilities diligently. The recent actions taken by the state government, including the deposition of certain traditional rulers, are based on grounds of negligence, disloyalty, and disrespect towards the government. It is essential to understand that these decisions are made in the best interest of the state and its people.

The Sultan of Sokoto, despite his esteemed position, has been found guilty of neglecting his palace duties, showing disloyalty, and demonstrating a lack of respect towards the current administration. His evident support for the PDP candidate during the last election, despite the electorate’s mandate for Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has further strained relations. The Sultan’s continued efforts to undermine the government’s initiatives have made it challenging to foster mutual cooperation.

We strongly urge the Vice President and other federal officials to refrain from interfering in state governance matters. The Governor of Sokoto State is well within his rights to make decisions that align with the constitutional framework and the welfare of the state.

Furthermore, we call upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to ensure that the Vice President respects the boundaries of state governance and allows the Sokoto State Government to function without undue interference.

The proposed amendment to section 76 of the local government and chieftaincy law is intended to align legal frameworks with customary procedures in Sokoto. It aims to clarify the roles and responsibilities within the state, ensuring a smooth and effective governance process. The authority to appoint district and village heads, while still involving recommendations from the Sultanate Council, will ultimately lie with the Governor, reflecting both traditional and contemporary practices.

We believe that this alignment will promote greater stability and progress within Sokoto State. It is crucial for all parties involved to work together harmoniously for the betterment of our community.

The Sokoto state government has asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to always cross check facts before commenting on sensitive national matters.

Responding to the warning publicly made by the Vice President at the Northwest Security summit in Katsina on Monday, the state government said the Vice President should have contacted Governor Ahmed Aliyu to verify the news which made rounds on the purported plan to depose Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar before going public.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of Governor Aliyu, Abubakar Bawa, the government urged the Vice President to always have full knowledge of issues of national concern before commenting on them.

“We sincerely expected the Vice President to have consulted the Governor before going public.

“As an elder statesman and a father to all he should have facts and figures before judging on issues raised by mischief makers and the mushroom social media handlers known for negative propaganda.

“The fact of the matter is that there was never any attempt to sack the Sultan nor have we sent him any threat regarding that.

“Sultan enjoys all the powers he is entitled to. We never denied him any of his freedom or rights .

“We therefore do not need to be told to guard, protect, and promote the Sultan. It is our sole responsibility.

“The government and People of Sokoto cherish and adore the sultanate council and would do everything possible to protect the dignity of the revered institution. The Government to this end reassures all Nigerians that, it will continue to protect the sultanate council and its dignity at all times,” the statement read.

However, Sokoto government has denied allegations by MURIC that it’s plotting to depose His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The state Commissioner for information and societal reorientation Hon. Sambo Bello Danchadi in a swift reaction on Tuesday said the state government has no plan whatsoever to dethrone the revered monarch, while describing the allegation by MURIC as false and baseless.

.As Atiku warns govs, insists traditional stools must be protected

Meanwhile, Recent developments in the country has seen a growing tendency of state governments exerting influence in distorting the modalities of enthroning traditional stools.

It is a reality that stares us in the face from every corner of the country.

While it is understandable that the institutions of traditional rulership is in the exclusive purview of the state government, although through the local government authorities, it must be established that traditional institutions constitute a component of our governance structure.

And thus, traditional institutions must be protected from the arbitrariness of state governments that threaten their stability.

When the structure of ascension of traditional rulers is unstable, it will become equally difficult to maintain peace and orderliness in communities.

Although our constitution, in its current format, does not ascribe any recognition to traditional institutions, yet our experiences show clearly that they perform enormous roles in the economic life of their domains, as well as maintenance of peace and security in communities.

I wish to remind that the traditional institutions formed the governance structures before the advent of the colonialists. And they governed well. Consequently, they are institutions we must protect and preserve and not destroy.

It is, therefore, on this basis that I lean towards the advocacy that calls for constitutional reform that will not just recognise traditional institutions in our body of laws but also define the responsibilities of their offices.

This reform is even more important in view of the collective drive to stem the ugly tide of terrorism and sundry security challenges at the local levels.

In conclusion, I must also appeal to state governors to accord the necessary respect to the offices of traditional institutions. The customs that our traditional rulers represent is the totality of our heritage as a people.