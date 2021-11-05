Despite cancellation, Sit -At-Home  Persist In Enugu

by Cosmas Chukwu

Despite the reported cancellation of the one week Sit-At-Home earlier ordered by IPOB to press for the release of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the Department of State Services ,DSS custody, it appears the cancellation is being observed in the breach.

People had already prepared for the protest slated to hold from today to Wednesday next week by buying and stockpiling their needs to last for the period

Major markets had remained open up until 7.30 and 8pm last night to afford shoppers opportunity to make last minute purchases.

The unprecedented hustle and bustle had created traffic gridlocks and excruciating road snarls in Enugu metropolis.

Today as indeed had been the case during the previous Ghost Mondays, schools, offices, markets, motorparks, restaurants, abbatoirs, filling stations, banks and other public institutions are shut to the public, including of course federal, state and local government offices.

There had been an influx of persons from Anambra state which is on red alert on account of its governorship election coming up tomorrow.

All is calm for now as there has not been any violent report anywhere and even the security patrols are not heavy as pedestrians trek to their destinations unmolested.