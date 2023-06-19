Deserving Honour for Chief Ifekudu

Chief. Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu (Agbalanze Ezeonyekachukwu), the Chairman of Diamond Leeds Limited has emerged as one of the most outstanding patriots and philanthropists in Nigeria.

In recognition of his virtues, selfless services and immense contributions to the nation’s social and economic development, the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, recently conferred on him the national honour of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

The notable patriot, who has distinguished himself as first among equals also recorded milestone achievements that have benefited humanity immensely.

A man of numerous achievements, Chief Ifekudu is popularly known as Agbalanze Ozubulu and hails from Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State.

Recall that Chief Ifekudu has in the past and even till now been using his human and financial resources from his established reputable firm which provides consultancy services, training services, engineering services, infrastructural design and development energy services for the benefit of the general public.

Consequently, his contributions to national development can never be over-emphasized, and one is not surprised that the federal government deemed it necessary to honour him for such meritorious services that have touched many lives in Nigeria.

Besides, he has been promoting patriotism, excellence and other related humanitarian services, which further justified, the government’s decision to honour him with the national award in order to encourage his hard work, and for him to do more.

For the record too, Nigerians will ever remain grateful to such a nation-builder who never relents in his empowerment schemes that have added value to the country in all spheres of human endeavours.

It is therefore gratifying that the government has aptly captured his developmental activities and programmes while his virtues and selfless services to the development and growth of the country are remarkable.

Chief Ifekudu was born on the 6th of April into the family of Chief & Lolo Paul A. Ifekudu (Ezeonykachukwu) of Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He attended Patrick Okolo Primary School, Odoakpu, Onitsha 1985 after which he attained his SSCE at Our Lady Secondary School in 1996. He did his OND in 1999 at Federal Polytechnic Auchi where he emerged as the best-graduating student in the Department of Business Administration.

He graduated in Marketing at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa in 2003 with Second Class Upper, and further acquired Masters’s in Business Administration at Enugu State Business School and is currently undergoing another degree programme in Law at Baze University, Abuja.

He is the CEO/MD of Diamond Leeds Limited, a multinational construction and servicing company and owns other multinational companies.

He is happily married to Lolo Chioma Emmanuella Ifekudu with whom he has four wonderful children, two boys and two girls.

Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu is a wonderful husband, a loving father, a philanthropist, a hardworking and dedicated businessman.

