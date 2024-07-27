Deputy Speaker, Kalu, Mourns Sen. Ubah, Says Death Great Loss to S/East, Nigeria

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate, and CEO/MD of Capital Oil Nigeria Ltd, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.

Until his death, Ubah who reportedly died in the United Kingdom, was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources, Downstream.

Kalu, in a condolence message by his Special Assistant Press Affairs, Udora Orizu described the late lawmaker as a patriot and philanthropist, who made remarkable strides in the parliament, media, sports and petroleum downstream industry.

He recalled his determination to bring about a change in the fortunes of the people of his zone and the entire nation.

The Deputy Speaker noted that Ubah contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and through his Company Capital Oil Nigeria Ltd, football club, Ifeanyi Ubah FC of Nnewi, Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, Authority newspaper and other numerous businesses provided employments for many Nigerians.

He said the Senator’s death is a great loss to Ndigbo, and Nigeria as a whole, stressing that he will be sorely missed.

Condoling his immediate family, the All Progressive Congress (APC), People of Nnewi and Anambra State Government over the irreparable loss, Kalu also prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.