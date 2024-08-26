Deputy Speaker, Kalu Congratulates Acting CJN, Kekere-Ekun on her Swearing-in

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Honourable Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun on her appointment and swearing-in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja on Friday.

Justice Kere-Ekun according to a statement issued to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy speaker Levinus Nwabughiogu is Nigeria’s second female CJN after Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar.

She succeeded Justice Kayode Ariwoola, who retired on August 22, 2024.

Deputy Speaker who is particularly elated by the elevation of a female jurist to the zenith of the nation’s judicial ladder urged the Acting CJN to bring her wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of her noble duties.

Kalu also a lawyer expects the new CJN to influence key legal reforms that will have positive impact on the entire justice ecosystem.

As the chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Review, Kalu pledged his willingness to work closely with the Acting CJN to achieve the desired judicial reforms that will ultimately depeen democratic practice and rule of law in Nigeria.