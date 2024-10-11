Deputy governor of Bayalsa called for collaboration and synergy among stakeholders

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has called for enhanced collaboration among government tiers, development partners, and stakeholders to address the challenges faced by orphans and vulnerable children.

He made this appeal during the launch of the Bayelsa State Strategic Plan for Vulnerable Children (2025-2030) in Yenagoa, organized by the Centre for Clinical Care and Clinical Research Nigeria (CCCRN) in partnership with the state Ministry of Women, Children Affairs, Empowerment, and Social Development.

In a statement from his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, Senator Ewhrudjakpo emphasized that the fundamental human rights of orphans and vulnerable children (OVCs) must be protected.

He urged the Women and Children Ministry to expand the Integrated Child Health and Social Service Award (ICHSSA 1) project to reach more rural populations.

The Deputy Governor also encouraged CCCRN and other stakeholders to broaden their focus beyond those living with HIV/AIDS to include all disadvantaged orphans.

He urged local governments to develop their own strategic plans to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable children.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo received an Excellence Merit Award at the event, expressing gratitude to the organizers and stating that it would motivate him to further support needy individuals in society.

He remarked on the importance of sustaining programs in rural areas where over 70% of the population lives.

Deaconess Elizabeth Bidei, Commissioner for Women, Children Affairs, Empowerment, and Social Development, noted that the ICHSSA project was initiated three years ago to enhance the resilience of vulnerable children across all eight local government areas in Bayelsa.

Dr. Peter Adekoya, Chief of Party for ICHSSA 1 Project, highlighted that the initiative has positively impacted 3,311 OVCs from 1,171 households through livelihood-based social protection programs.

In his goodwill message, Commissioner for Health Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe commended the Women’s Ministry for its achievements in caring for OVCs and pledged support for their healthcare needs. The event concluded with the presentation of the Excellence Merit Award by Dr. Gloria Diri, wife of the state governor.

