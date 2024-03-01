Deputy Governor Lauds Organized Labour For Maturity, Collective Bargaining Approach

As he Promises To Sustain Cordial Relationship In The State

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has given kudos to the leadership of organized labour for demonstrating a high level of maturity in handling issues concerning workers welfare in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the commendation, at a special dinner organized to appreciate the state executives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Workers Political Movement (WPM) at the Golden Tulip, Onopa, Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, observed that the leadership of the two major labour centers in the state had placed maturity above rascality in their approach to labour issues.

According to the Deputy Governor, the managers of labour have always shown tact, rationality and knowledge of the fundamentals of collective bargaining in their interactions with government, hence the prevailing industrial harmony in Bayelsa.

He stressed that issues which sparked off strikes elsewhere were always handled logically and procedurally by organized labour in the state.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, however, urged them to sustain the approach to ensure continued mutual benefits for both workers and government.

The Deputy Governor particularly thanked organized labour for their role and unprecedented support in the last governorship election in the state, adding that they displayed “the right attitude, determination, courage, and were unshakable like the rock of Gilbratar.”

He promised that the present administration will continue to maintain its labour-friendly disposition by addressing the demands of labour including training and payment of areas within the limits of available resources.

His words: “We felt as a government that it is proper to thank you through this dinner. Good a thing the NLC protest was suspended and there was also the need to meet with you at this time.

“The cooperation and support organized labour gave us in the last governorship election in the state was quite unprecedented. It would have smacked the highest level of ingratitude, if we had not shown this appreciation to you.

“You didn’t mince words; you were very clear, direct, determined and courageous; you were prayerful, and were quite unshakable in your support like the rock of Gilbratar.

“The cooperation in Bayelsa between government and labour is commendable. There has been no time we invited you for discussion that you had declined.

“Issues that made people to go on strikes elsewhere in other states are always handled amicably handled here in Bayelsa because you people always handle them with maturity, logically and procedurally.

“Since we came on board in 2020, you people have not declared any industrial action. It is not that you did not have any reason to strike, but it is because you have taken maturity above rascality.”

In their separate remarks, the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Simon Barnabas, and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Laye Julius, as well as the Chairman of the Workers Political Movement, Comrade Kalizibe Joseph, thanked the Deputy Governor for the dinner and always addressing labour issues with utmost dispatch.

They, however, appealed to the State Government to support local government councils in implementing the 30 percent minimum wage for council workers, organize periodic capacity-building training programmes for workers and leaders of the labour centers.

They also requested for political appointment of workers into public offices as well as lifting of the State Government’s ban on some bank accounts of its MDAs to enable civil servants receive the ongoing month by month payment of promotion arrears without any hitch.