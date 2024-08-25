Deputy Gov. of Ogun State, Salako commends The Collectives Club of Remo on  Free Health Week initiative

The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako has commended The Collectives Club of Remo for implementing their 2024 edition of free health screening week, as part of its “continuous efforts to improve the health of the people in the state and environs.”

The free health screening week which was supported by the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu (OOUTH) took place at the Collectives Club house in GRA Sagamu from 20th- 23rd of August 2024.

The Deputy Governor who officially flagged -off of this year’s edition, appreciated The Collectives Club for putting the people of Remo community first and always making it a point of duty to ensure their health is in check.

“I commend The Collectives Club for this initiative, which they’ve been doing for about 10 years now, which the people of the community look up to. They’ve shown that they are ready to show up for the people of the community when they are needed. A big thank you to all healthcare workers who have come. This is a great initiative, and with everyone’s support, this will continue to be successful,” The Deputy Governor said.

Earlier in his speech, the President of the Collectives Club of Remo, Engineer Wole Ogunsanya, assured all beneficiaries that the initiative will continue every year because the health of the people is important to them.

“This isn’t just about me; it’s about all those who have come together to make this a success. A big thank you to all members of The Collectives Club. This is the 10th year this will be happening, and it’s a pointer that we will keep doing it.”

According to him , The free health screening ranges from Blood Tests, HB Tests, Free Medical Consultations, Dental Checks, Malaria Tests, PSA Tests, Diabetes Tests, Eyes Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Free Medicine, Free Reading Glasses, shortlisting for free Cataract Surgery, and many others, with Eye tests and dental care

He reiterated how much it costs them to put it all together, including financial contributions and importing some drugs, but emphasized that the well-being of the people is paramount, hence their commitment to continuing the initiative.

Beneficiaries were excited, praying for The Collectives and all those who contributed to making this a success.

The impact of this initiative extends beyond the free health screenings, promoting a culture of health consciousness and community engagement. The Collectives Club’s tireless efforts have created a ripple effect, inspiring others to prioritize their health and well-being.

In attendance were executive members of The Remo Collectives, including Engineer Wole Ogunsaya, the President of the Collectives club; Barrister Wale Ajetunmobi, the Chairman of Collectives Health Week; Alhaji Saka Tajudeen, the Patron of Collectives club; Mr. Teju Ogunjimi, the Social Secretary; Engineer Bankole Kalejaiye; and Alhaji Tayo Rabiu.

Also present were the Elepe of Epe, Oba Adewale Olumuyiwa Osiberu; the Radanuwa of Idado, Oba Musiliu Oriyomi Soile; the Chief Medical Director of OOUTH, Dr. Oluwabunmi Motunrayo Fatungase; Otunba Taofeek Sokoya Danku.