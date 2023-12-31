Demolition of POWA Complex, Ikeja, for the good of all –Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), says the planned demolition and reconstruction of Police Officers’ wives Association (POWA) Shopping Complex, Ikeja, Lagos, was in good faith and for the interest of all concerned.

The Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave this clarification on Saturday night in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traders at the complex have been protesting against the planned demolition.

NAN further reports that on Friday, Commercial activities at the Complex were paralysed following the running protest by traders over the demolition plan.

Shops and stores were opened for business on Thursday while the protest lasted, but on Friday, all the gates leading to the complex were locked.

The traders, led by the leadership of the complex, displayed a banner showing the court injunction they secured to prevent the demolition of the complex.

Adejobi, however, said it has become imperative to properly establish that the complex, a property of POWA, which was officially allocated to wives of Police Officers and their relatives, has been scheduled for demolition.

According to him, the demolition is to enable the Force commence immediate construction of a modern shopping complex on the same land.

“The decision to demolish and reconstruct is predicated on the fact that professional opinion indicated that the structure as it is, constitutes a looming environmental hazard, as the site is prone to flood and may collapse.

“There is also the need for immediate landscaping and reconstruction. The planned demolition and reconstruction will be in phases and is in good faith for the best interest of all concerned.

“All necessary legal requirements have been duly met. The current occupants of the complex have been given more-than-enough notice of the demolition to enable them evacuate from the facility in good time.

“Necessary steps have been taken to temporarily accommodate them within the same complex, while the reconstruction lasts.

“Equally, the relevant Lagos State Government agency, according to its expert advice, has been approached, required help sought, and necessary approvals for demolition obtained,” he explained.

Adejobi further said that while the demolition will proceed as planned, Nigerians were urged to disregard frivolous and unsubstantiated claims as well as media blackmail alleging wrongdoing and illegality on the part of the Force or the POWA.

He pointed out that the Police and their affiliates, like the POWA, will always be committed to better welfare and standard of living for its personnel and their families.