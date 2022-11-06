Democracy is under serious threat in Taraba State under Gov Ishaku          

.Three of my political associates imprisoned without trial -Hon Shiddi

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Member representing Ibi/ Wukari Federal Constituency of Taraba State in the House of Representatives Hon. Usman Danjuma Shiddi has again cried out over alleged political persecution saying that democracy is seriously under threat in state due to the position taken by the State Governor Arc Darius Ishaku on the contest for the Senatorial Seat in Southern district of the state.

The lawmker who earlier at a press conference at the National Assembly on Thursday October 27, 2022 accused the Taraba State Governor of unlawful detention of the Director-General of his campaign organisation Mr Sumaila Yakubu also accused the current state government of concorting tissues of lies on the matter.

He said that democracy is seriously being threatened by the manner the governor and his aides reportedly arrested the campaign strategist who is still in Police detention and three other political associates who were later arrested and imprisoned without trial.

According to him, the attack on his political associates is because of his popularity as a contestant as he is the senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in southern senatorial district of the state where the governor is a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for the position.

He said: ” As I speak, my campaign DG is still being held under detention at the Police. The high court granted him bail as well as the magistrate court but he is still being held.

“My local government area coordinator and the party chairman are today in prison. Their offence was that they reported to the Police that there was plan to attack us in Donga and Wukari”.

He further stated that the Commissioner for Information in the State while reacting to his press conference at the apex lagislative institution on the matter had concorted lies to deceive the public on the issues.

The lawmker who is the Chairman House Committee on Internal Security also said that the Police which is supposed to protect citizens against assualt is now being used by the state government to persecute political opponents and pervert justice in Taraba

He also called on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Maj-Gen Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), the Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba and other heads of security agencies to rise to the occasion, order the release of all the detainees and save democracy in Nigeria.