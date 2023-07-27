Democracy is evolving–Prof.Maiyaki

.Expresses confidence in tribunal

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A legal practitioner and politician, Professor Theodore Maiyaki SAN, believed that Nigeria democracy is gradually evolving since the Nation returned to democratic governance in 1999.

Maiyaki said democracy is an organic element of human endeavor, and the more it evolves the more one learn the lessons in its evolution.

A legal practitioner aired his view on the Nigerian political terrain while speaking to newsmen Wednesday, at the High Court premises after testifying before the state Election Petition Tribunal.

Prof. Theodore Maiyaki who is the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) for Qua’an-Pan South State Assembly election that held 18th March, 2023, is challenging the declaration of Hon.Doeyok Cornelius as winner of the said election by INEC.

“I am very hopeful that the end would justify the means. The outcome would declared us victorious, and we have the opportunity to remain organized society where the rule of law is upheld.

“In every democracy the rule of law is upheld. I am also aware that no house without a foundation would stand.

“The grounds of our petition is predicated on the flagrant and willful disobedience to the order of High Court of Plateau State and the issues of non compliance to the provisions of the electoral Act 2022 by PDP.

“It is very important therefore, to state that as a democrat I stand against disobedience to to Court orders, as a democrat I will continue to professed compliance to the rule of law, I am expect that the democratic structures like our political parties should also key into this framework.

“So, you will find out that our confidence drive from not only that we won the election by the lawful votes cast but also that, PDP as a political party in law did not filled the candidate in the 18th March, 2023, state House of Assembly, Qua’an-Pan south constituency election in that regard.

“This is simply because you cannot built something on nothing and expect it to stand it would fall….”, Prof. Maiyaki posits.